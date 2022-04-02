SAN MARCOS, Texas — Don’t look now, but the UL softball team is beginning to heat up.
After winning in the circle Friday night in the Sun Belt series opener at Texas State, Melissa Mayeux led the offensive charge in a 10-1 run-rule victory in five innings Saturday.
The Cajuns improved to 23-8 overall and 9-2 in league play, while the Bobcats dropped to 18-15 and 5-6. The final game is set for noon Sunday.
The win also gave UL its 68th consecutive conference series victory.
Mayeux was 3 for 3 with three RBIs in the win. She led off the second and fifth innings with solo homers. She also played a role in UL’s powerful seven-run fourth inning.
Jourdyn Campbell led off the fourth with a single. Sophie Piskos walked to set up a Mayeux RBI double. Karly Heat, Samantha Graeter and Laney Credeur added RBI singles.
Campbell then did even more damage with her second at-bat of the inning with a two-run double after a groundout scored one as well.
Kayla Falterman added an RBI single in the fifth to help make it a run-rule contest.
For the second straight game, reliever Meghan Schorman finished the game. In three shutout innings, she allowed two hits and two walks and struck out five.
Kandra Lamb started for UL and gave up an RBI double to Sara Vanderford in the first, but left after two innings with the game tied 1-1.
On Friday, Schorman got a two-inning save in the 1-0 win over Texas State behind five shutout innings from Sam Landry to improve her record to 10-2. Schorman struck out five in her two innings and Landry had four strikeouts.
The only run came on Stormy Kotzelnick's solo homer.