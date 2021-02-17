It’s an interesting time for UL’s women’s basketball program
For years, coach Garry Brodhead went into every road series with a goal of splitting.
But when you’re riding an 11-game winning streak and suddenly only need two wins over the next four to clinch the Sun Belt West division title, former perspectives can be altered a bit.
“I’d like to keep the streak going for the kids,” Brodhead said. “I know they want to.”
Things are more complicated than that. It’s no longer 2020 any longer, but it’s still the 2020-21 season.
The Cajuns are scheduled to play at UTA at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. A sweep would wrap up the No. 1 Sun Belt tournament seed out of the West.
Consider the options.
On one hand, a sweep of the Mavericks would work perfectly. It would mean UL would meet its minimum-games requirement of 13 and clinch the title at the same time.
With a 2.5-game lead on the Mavericks, though, and freezing temperatures across Texas and the Deep South, will either game even be played this weekend?
If not, UL could potentially clinch that way also … if the games aren’t made up.
As of Wednesday afternoon, UL had gotten one practice in this week but UTA hasn’t been able to practice. All teams must get three COVID testing sessions in before playing.
That opens the possibility to moving the series back – perhaps as late as Tuesday - if it’s played at all. Three SEC women’s Thursday games were already been canceled Wednesday morning.
If the weekend is wiped out, that means it could be critical for UL to play at least one of the two games in the home finale weekend against Little Rock on Feb. 26-27, depending on how many other games can be played around the Sun Belt over the next two weekends.
Initially, Brodhead was fine with getting a few days off after back-to-back three-game weeks recently, but too much rest could be counterproductive if the weather doesn’t improve, especially when riding an 11-game winning streak.
Another factor in all this is the health of senior center Ty’Reona Doucet, who sprained her ankle 26 seconds into last Thursday’s home win over ULM.
Brodhead said Monday he thought Doucet would be ready to play at UTA this weekend, but more rest could help that injury.
Doucet scored 21 points in UL’s 57-48 home makeup win over UTA on Feb. 8.
“There’s no doubt,” Brodhead said of Doucet’s value. “It’s mostly for us not just the post defense, but the post offense. We play inside-out through her. We seem to be a lot smoother with her in the game. It’s big for all of us. With Ty, I think it’s going to be a little different team.”
The original plan was for UL to depart for Arlington on Thursday morning. That appeared less likely to happen Wednesday than it did Monday.
However the weekend works out, these are certainly fun times for the Cajuns (12-5 overall).
Brodhead, for one, is enjoying the success.
“It’s always there that we have the streak,” Brodhead said. “I think it’s a good thing that we have it, but I don’t feel any pressure for the kids or for ourselves to have to win.
“For me, I’m enjoying it. I guess because I’m older. If I would have been a younger coach right now, I’d probably be a nervous wreck.”
While Brodhead’s focus is to win the West to get the best seed possible for the tournament, his players are thinking even higher these days.
“Their goal is to be the best record in the conference – East and West,” he said. “I do hear them talk a little bit about that. They’re really serious about it, especially with some of the seniors I had meetings with when we got off the bus on Saturday. They’re really serious about being the number one in the conference.”
Whether it’s UTA or Little Rock the following weekend, achieving that goal will likely require better plan on the blocks – both defensively as well as rebounding.
“I think there’s ways to be able to help in the post,” Brodhead said. “On Saturday, we were helping off with certain kids. We weren’t helping off their guards, because their guards were shooting the ball really well. We helped off the other hybrid.
“We’ll have to look at that (vs. UTA). We kind of already have an idea where our help is going to come from and we may sit a little bit more behind – maybe try to front the post, that’s our normal plan – but we may sit a little bit behind if we can help from certain areas.”