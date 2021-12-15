Michael Desormeaux said he woke up Wednesday morning feeling good about the prospects for his first early signing day as the UL head coach.

For the most part, his confidence was rewarded.

The Ragin’ Cajuns signed eight during the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, leaving Desormeaux smiling and satisfied.

“A lot of groundwork was laid,” he said. “Most of these guys, we recruited them for a long time. I felt really confident this morning that those guys were going to sign. They’re high-character people.”

Of the eight largely known verbal commitments coming into the week, seven signed Wednesday along with junior-college lineman Marcus Wiser from Kilgore College in Texas.

The one longtime verbal commitment who didn’t sign Wednesday was Zachary High wide receiver Charles Robertson.

“We’ve got a couple that we still have a chance to get (in February),” said Desormeaux, who doesn’t anticipate signing anyone else this week. “Some guys that felt for various reasons, that I think are justified, felt like they needed to wait and wanted to wait. We’re not going to push people. We’re not trying to trick people into coming. I think they’ll wait.”

Of the eight signees, four were from Louisiana and four were from Texas. All eight play different positions.

While many, including Desormeaux, labeled this haul “a small class,” it’s actually the same size as last year's early class.

Last December, UL signed seven high school prospects and one junior-college player. The only difference was last year the Cajuns already had two FBS transfers as well to get to 10.

“There are some positions where we still want to get some numbers (for future rosters), but there’s nothing to where we’ve got to get a ready-made guy right now,” Desormeaux said.

The four Louisiana signees were Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss, West St. John linebacker Kailep Edwards, Grand Lake offensive tackle Bryant Williams and Neville cornerback Lorenzell Dubose.

Desormeaux described Chriss and Edwards as “best available” signees.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Chriss threw for 2,513 yards and 24 TDs while rushing for 927 yards and 17 more scores this season.

“He’s mobile, but he’s really got a lot of arm talent,” Desormeaux said. “He’s a winner. When you spend time with the guy, his demeanor and just his disposition … you don’t like to do this a whole lot because it’s kind of not fair to the guys coming in, but you see a lot of the same things in Levi that you see in him. Leadership qualities, very humble but very confident. His play, he can really do everything that you want him to do.”

Chriss said any doubts about sticking to his verbal commitment after the coaching change from Billy Napier were quickly extinguished.

“I met with the coaching staff this past weekend and they were able to say some things and talk to me about what they have planned,” Chriss said. “Hiring a coach who was already in the system stuck with me a bit. Coach Desormeaux has already been there for a while. I trust him.”

Desormeaux first met the 6-0, 211-pound Edwards before his high school days when he visited UL’s campus with a former West St. John recruit.

“He played his junior year at like 235, and we talked to him about how the game has changed a little bit,” Desormeaux said. “It’s not really like that. It’s about getting your weight down and he did that. Those things show you that a kid is taking coaching before he’s ever even here getting coached. His disposition and his coachability whenever we weren’t even coaching him says a lot about him.”

Williams follows Mandeville’s 6-8, 365-pound Manny Malliho from last year’s class.

“Bryant physically is so impressive,” Desormeaux said. “When he comes into the room, there’s no doubt that he’s a ball player. You see him coming off the football and you see how athletic he is and you see he’s got some explosion, he’s got good feet, he’s a huge human. He does what he’s supposed to do on tape.”

Dubose was originally a Louisiana Tech commitment. He committed to the Cajuns this past weekend.

“We signed defensive backs last year and those guys are going to pan out, they’re doing a really good job,” Desormeaux said. “But Dubose, from the very beginning, we always thought really highly of him. We evaluated him early on in the process. The guy can cover, he can run, he’s got good length, so we were always really interested in him.”

The four Texas signees are safety Damon Youngblood, tight end Terrance Carter, wide receiver Jaydon Johnson and Wiser.

Desormeaux said Youngblood could play UL’s star, bandit or free safety spots.

“He’s got range in the middle of the field,” Desormeaux said. “He does have some cover ability. We’ve seen that, so we know he can slot cover a little bit. If he’s in the high safety, he can roll down and play man.

“The kid runs really, really well with a high football IQ, competitive as all get out.”

Carter has a similar story to current UL tight end Neal Johnson. Both played quarterback and receiver in high school.

“I wanted to see him block,” Desormeaux said of Carter's summer workout. “I wanted him to put his hands on me. I wanted to see him block. I wanted to hold the pad where I could feel him striking those things. He was really impressive for a kid that’s never done it.”

Johnson figures to be a good fit with UL’s receivers.

“Great team player, very physical, can block on the perimeter and does all the things we ask him to do,” Desormeaux said. “He’s got a good skill set. He matches what we do and he’s got some versatility. He’s the right kind of guy.”