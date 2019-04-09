UL senior defensive end Bennie Higgins certainly loved the playing time.

After all, no athlete comes to a Division I program from a junior college hoping to watch from the sidelines.

+2 UL linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill taking advantage of his chance of getting out of Detroit In the life of UL red-shirt sophomore linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill, he’s had some great examples to follow in his dream of being a great succe…

But that doesn’t mean there aren't times when a player needs to rest a bit.

So while he tried to pick his words carefully, it was clear Higgins is all for the concept of adding more depth to the Cajuns’ defensive line this season.

“I played a lot of snaps last season, no backups,” Higgins said. “It’s best for the younger guys to step up and say, ‘OK, it’s my time to play.’ I’m not saying it’s a bad thing for me to take 70 or 80 snaps, but it would be great for the younger guys to step in and say, ‘OK, I need to get him out. I think he’s tired.’ So I can get out there and get me a breather.”

But as UL defensive line coach Rory Segrest and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts learned last year, the 6-foot, 276-pound Higgins is game under almost any circumstance.

“I need a little break, but I’m mentally tough, so I’m going to get back in there, tired or not tired,” he said. “I’m going to fight through it regardless.”

The truth is, the fewer snaps Higgins has to play this fall, the more productive he’ll be. Higgins knows that. Segrest knows that as well.

“Obviously you hate for a guy to go more than five, six, seven snaps in a row,” Segrest said. “You’d like to get some fresh legs on the field and a guy who can give everything he’s got and run to the ball.”

As it was, the Greenwood, Mississippi native was very productive in his breakthrough junior year with the Cajuns. After contributing 12 tackles and a fumble recovery in limited action as a sophomore, Higgins collected 58 tackles, including seven stops behind the line, four quarterback sacks and two pass breakups in 14 games.

In addition to a little more rest, there’s another factor that could've led to an even better season. Higgins injured his wrist in the second week of the season. He just played through the injury the rest of the way.

“I actually hurt it during Mississippi State game,” Higgins said. “I didn’t know it was this bad until the end of the season. They made me a little brace, and I finished the season.

“It was a big deal. It played a big role in me playing, but I kind of fought through it and tried to finish the year off.”

+2 Johnny Lumpkin raising eyebrows in second season at tight end Considering the lack of production in recent years and the injuries this spring, there may not be a position on the UL Ragin’ Cajuns football …

Higgins underwent surgery on his wrist after the season, and his participation during spring drills is limited. Nevertheless, Higgins continues to improve.

“I’m only do indy (individual drills) right now, but I’ve been coaching the younger guys and trying to get them developed and try to get ready for game day,” he said.

Segrest has no concerns about Higgins falling behind because of his inactivity.

“I think the thing with Bennie is he was probably the guy who came in and watched more film than anybody else we had,” he said. “He studied. It was important to him. Just that extra time and effort into making him what he was last year. I was really pleased with his work ethic and his improvement as the season went along.”

Obviously, Segrest and Higgins are on the same page.

As much as he respected Higgins’ play last fall, Segrest had an answer ready when asked what Higgins needed to do to improve this fall.

+2 Boudreaux points to upgraded film study as biggest boost to defense Throughout last year’s offseason, the biggest question surrounding UL football — besides the starting quarterback of course — was whether the …

“I think the biggest thing with Bennie is just making sure that he’s keeping his hands inside in the run game, striking blockers,” Segrest said. “I thought he got a little bit wide at times, kind of catching, and he’d get pushed around a little bit. From a technique standpoint, I think that’s the biggest thing.”

When Higgins was asked the same question, his response was nearly identical.

“Number one is hands, striking blockers and coming out of my hips,” Higgins said. “I need to get a better release and try to make more plays than I made last season. And basically get more in shape.”

Higgins said his knowledge of his position grew last season. He expects that to continue.

+2 UL's LaMar Morgan relishes 'awesome' opportunity to coach at his alma mater UL second-year football coach Billy Napier is grateful he only lost one assistant coach off his first staff with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“Coach Segrest is a great coach,” he said. “He showed us all the little things we need to know. He taught me a lot of things that I didn’t know coming in. She showed me how to break down film, he sits down and showed us, ‘This is how I want y’all to do it.’

“He showed us ... NFL guys doing the same things we’re doing now. This is how you sit down and study yourself. It played a big role in my game coming from when I first got here.”