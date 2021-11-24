INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would match the program record with 11 wins, improve to 16-0 against Sun Belt West teams under Billy Napier and give the Cajuns their first undefeated league record ever in Sun Belt play.
KEY MATCHUP
UL O-Line vs. UL’s front seven – ULM’s defense has played a big role in the Warhawks’ four wins this season by limiting rushing yards and forcing turnovers.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL senior quarterback Levi Lewis will be playing his final regular-season home game at Cajun Field. He’s thrown for 2.274 yards with 18 TDs and only four interceptions this season. He’s 32-7 as a starter.
Warhawks: Fifth-year senior linebacker Traveion Webster is sixth in the Sun Belt at 7.5 tackles a game and second on his team with 83 total tackles.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns lead the all-time series 31-25 after last year’s 70-20 road win … The Cajuns are now 31-5 over the last three seasons … UL is now 14-1 in November games in the Napier era … Levi Lewis is now four TD pass shy of catching Florida Atlantic’s Rusty Smith for the career Sun Belt TD passes … UL is now 20-1 when Lewis throws more than two touchdowns in a game … RB Montrell Johnson needs two rushing TDs to surpass Tyrell Fenroy for most by a freshman running back since 2000 … Tight end Neal Johnson needs one catch to become the first UL tight end to catch at least 20 passes since 2011 … With O’Cyrus Torrence out last season, the only Cajuns to start every game this season are Lewis, Shane Vallot, Max Mitchell, Chris Smith, Andre Jones, Tayland Humphrey and Eric Garror … UL is averaging 32.2 points and 408.8 total yards, while giving up 18.7 points and 351.9 total yards … ULM is averaging 21.4 points and 329.4 total yards, while giving up 34.6 points and 458.2 total yards.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
4 – ULM’s rank nationally in penalties with only 3.73 and 34 penalty yards per game.
13 – UL defense’s national ranking in points allowed at 18.7 points per game.
10 – Number of games out of the last 13 meetings decided by single-digit deficits.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – QB carousel
Due to injuries and searching for solutions, ULM has four quarterbacks throw at least 13 passes this season, compared to just one for the Cajuns.
2 – Productive kicker
ULM’s Calum Sutherland is having one of the best kicking seasons in the Sun Belt, averaging 1.36 field goals made per game. He leads ULM with 71 points this season.
3 – Tough slate
ULM has played the nation’s 18th toughest schedule so far this season with its opponents’ winning percentage at .595 (72-49).
4 – Hit and miss
While ULM’s defense gave up an average of 284 rushing yards against the other top three teams in the Sun Belt, it also has limited five teams to under 100 yards rushing.
SCHEDULES
ULM (4-7, 2-5)
Sept. 4 At Kentucky, L 45-10
Sept. 18 Jackson State, W 12-7
Sept. 25 Troy, W 29-16
Oct. 2 at Coastal Carolina, L 59-6
Oct. 9 Georgia State, L 55-21
Oct. 16 Liberty, W 31-28
Oct. 23 South Alabama, W 41-31
Oct. 30 At Appalachian State, L 59-28
Nov. 6 At Texas State, L 27-19
Nov. 13 Arkansas State, L, 27-24
Nov. 20 At LSU, L 27-14
Nov. 27 At Louisiana, 3 p.m.
UL (10-1, 7-0)
Sept. 4 At Texas, L 38-18
Sept. 11 Nicholls, W 27-24
Sept. 16 Ohio, W 49-14
Sept. 25 At Georgia Southern, W 28-20
Oct. 2 At South Alabama, W 20-18
Oct. 12 Appalachian State, W 41-13
Oct. 21 At Arkansas State, W 28-27
Oct. 30 Texas State, W 45-0
Nov. 4 Georgia State, W 21-17
Nov. 13 At Troy, W 35-21
Nov. 20 At Liberty, W 42-14
Nov. 27 ULM, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 41, ULM 17
The Warhawks have had some nice moments in coach Terry Bowden’s first season with wins over Troy, Liberty and South Alabama. But when ULM has played the Sun Belt’s elite teams, one thing has been very evident in three blowout losses. Coastal Carolina rushed for 275 yards, Georgia State 326 and Appalachian State another 251. The Cajuns’ running game got Emani Bailey back last week, so it should be a big day for UL’s rushing attack as well. Plus, these UL seniors are too close to achieving their goals to look back now.