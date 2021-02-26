LITTLE ROCK It wasn’t pretty, but UL coach Bob Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns weren’t after style points in Little Rock on Friday night.
The Cajuns entered the weekend needing two good things to happen to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
One happened with the Cajuns exploding or 46 points in the second half to beat the Trojans 66-61. Then UTA obliged with a 73-71 win over Arkansas State.
So now the Cajuns are the No. 2 seed out of the West and will earn a first-round bye in next week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Pensacola, Florida.
The Cajuns are now 16-7 overall and 10-6 in league play, while Little Rock fell to 10-14 and 6-11. The two teams will play again at 4 p.m. Friday.
The first half was ugly in many ways. Little Rock led 23-20 at intermission. At that time, Cedric Russell and Dou Gueye both had zero points and Mylik Wilson only had two.
Things picked up in the second half. Theo Akwuba started it off with a dunk at 17:34 for a 26-25 lead. A minute later, Russell broke the ice with his first 3-pointer of the night for a 31-27 lead and added another one four minutes later for a 41-32 lead.
Russell made three on the night to finish with nine points and still spark UL’s win.
The Cajuns ended up managing a trio of double-figure scorers. Akwuba had 13 points and seven rebounds, followed by Ty Harper with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Wilson added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
The Cajuns won despite shooting 39.7% from the field, missing eight free throws and getting outrebounded 46-39. What helped was outscoring Little Rock 15-9 off turnovers and 34-24 in the paint, not to mention limiting the Trojans to 32.7% shooting from the field.