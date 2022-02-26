UL’s first three games in the Mardi Gras Mambo at the Youngsville Sports Complex couldn’t have been more different.
On Friday, the No. 20-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns won a nine-inning thriller and claimed a run-rule blowout victory.
On Saturday, coach Gerry Glasco’s club won an 11-6 slugfest over Portland State.
The win improved UL to 9-1 heading into Sunday’s 11 a.m. rematch with No. 2 Alabama after falling to the Crimson Tide 9-1 in five innings Thursday at Lamson Park.
One game after Sam Landry tossed a no-hitter against St. Thomas on Friday, the freshman pitcher notched another win, but it wasn’t nearly as clean.
Landry allowed four runs on six hits, five walks and struck out 11 in 5⅔ innings of work.
The 11-6 final score was a bit deceiving with the Cajuns leading 11-1 going into the bottom of the fifth after UL scored three in the first, two in the second and then four more in the fourth.
Maddie Hayden was the hitting star for UL, going 3 for 3 with a double, two triples and four RBIs. Hayden had RBI triples in both the first and second innings, then hit a two-run RBI double in the fourth.
Raina O’Neal was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Jourdyn Campbell was 2 for 3 with an RBI to aid UL’s 14-hit attack. Kayla Falterman was 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Portland State responded with five runs in the fifth inning, powered by Logan Riggenbach’s three-run double. Riggenbach finished the game 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
Karly Heath gave up two runs on two walks in relief for the Cajuns. Landry had to re-enter the game to sew up the win.