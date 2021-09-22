INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Cajuns are trying to move to 3-0 in road games at Georgia Southern and claim their fifth straight road win in league play. A win would also be coach Billy Napier’s 20th in Sun Belt play.
KEY MATCHUP
UL quarterback vs. Ga. Southern’s DBs – Through three games this season, the Eagles’ defense has allowed 353.6 passing yards perhaps game. UL quarterback Levi Lewis has averaged 266 yards passing so far.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL LB Lorenzo McCaskill leads the Cajuns with 23 tackles on the season and will be a key factor against the Eagles’ rushing attack.
Eagles: Senior WR Khaleb Hood has 15 receptions for 136 yards on the season. No UL receiver has more eight receptions.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns lead the all-time series vs. Nicholls 3-1 … This is the third straight year Georgia Southern opened Sun Belt play against UL … The Cajuns are 11-3 with Levi Lewis throws for at least 200 yards … Lewis is now seven TD passes shy of breaking Jake Delhomme’s school record … Both teams have been flagged 16 times so far this season … UL’s offense has converted six of seven times on fourth down this season … The Cajuns have seven drives of at least 10 plays so far this season … UL is now 30-5 under Billy Napier when it scores more than 20 points … … The Eagles are 19-5 playing in home state under coach Chad Lunsford, thanks largely to be a plus-43 in turnover margin in 48 games … Georgia Southern has just been defeated by 30 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time in program history … The Eagles have been outscored 41-0 in the third quarter this season … The option-heavy Eagles haven’t won a game they were outrushed since 2011 … Georgia Southern currently has six players on NFL rosters, led by kickers Tyler Bass and Younghoe Koo … The Eagles are only averaging four penalties a game in Lunsford’s four seasons.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
10 – Amount of points Georgia Southern’s scored in the second half so far this season, including no points in the third quarter.
11 – Amount of wins UL’s had in its last 12 true road game in Sun Belt Conference play.
0 – Amount of games Georgia Southern has won when getting outrushed in 23 tries since joining the FBC in 2014.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Due for turnovers
Only Alabama has forced more turnovers than Georgia Southern since 2018. Yet the Eagles have forced zero turnovers this season and UL’s only forced two.
2 – Sneaky good passing
Levi Lewis has now thrown a TD pass in 21 straight games and currently ranks 21st nationally in completions and 30th in passing yards.
3 – Conversion story
Both offenses are trying to convert on third down. UL’s only hit on 15 of 39 for 38%, while Georgia Southern only made 14 of 44 for 32%.
4 – Home away from home
UL is one of the few programs with pleasant memories at Georgia Southern, where the Cajuns are 2-0. Overall, only Alabama has a better home winning percentage than Georgia Southern’s .829 (204-42) in games at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.
SCHEDULES
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (1-2)
Sept. 4 Gardner-Webb, W 30-25
Sept. 11 At Florida Atlantic, L 38-6
Sept. 18 At Arkansas, L 45-10
Sept. 25 Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 Arkansas State, 3 p.m.
Oct. 9 At Troy, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14 At South Alabama, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 Georgia State, 5 p.m.
Nov. 6 Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.
Nov. 13 At Texas State, TBA
Nov. 20 BYU, 3 p.m.
Nov. 27 At Appalachian State, 1:30 p.m.
UL (2-1)
Sept. 4 At Texas, L 38-18
Sept. 11 Nicholls, W 27-24
Sept. 16 Ohio, W 49-14
Sept. 25 At Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 At South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 Appalachian State, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 At Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 Texas State, TBA
Nov. 4 Georgia State, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 13 At Troy, TBA
Nov. 20 At Liberty, TBA
Nov. 27 ULM, TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 43, Georgia Southern 24
A week ago, it appeared the Cajuns’ offense was due for a boost in the running game with Ohio’s defense allowing 225 yards per game. Perhaps even better than expected, UL rushed for 310 yards. This week, Georgia Southern’s defense is allowing 353 passing yards a game. So now UL’s offense should have opportunities in both areas. If the Cajuns can avoid turnovers, there are few reasons on paper why UL’s offense shouldn’t had a productive evening in Statesboro. It also helps that the Eagles’ offense is still looking for its stride after playing their first two games without starting quarterback Justin Tomlin.