The UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team made quick work of Coastal Carolina on Sunday with a 10-2 run-rule win to complete the weekend sweep of the Chanticleers.
The Cajuns improved to 38-9 overall and 19-2 in Sun Belt play, while Coastal dropped to 19-22 and 7-14.
UL will next play at home Thursday against ULM in the first game this season with full capacity available at Lamson Park.
The Cajuns brought out the power bats in Sunday’s win. In the first, Ciara Bryan singled and eventually scored by stealing home, but the rest of the offense was about the long ball.
In the second, Bailey Curry reached on an error and Talley singled ahead of Karly Heath’s three-run home run.
In the fourth, Heath doubled before Kaitlyn Alderink’s two-run bomb. It was Alderink’s first homer of the season and she’s now riding a 17-game hitting streak.
In the fifth inning, Sophie Piskos not only hit her second homer of the season, but pounded her first career grand slam to end the scoring.
Kandra Lamb was UL’s starting pitcher, but only lasted 2.2 innings. She allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Consequently, Summer Ellyson got the win to improve to 18-5, allowing no runs on one hit, one walk and two strikeouts in 2.1 innings.