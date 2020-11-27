The UL men's basketball team is opening its 2020-21 season this weekend after all.
After having its first two games cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, coach Bob Marlin's Ragin' Cajuns will officially tip off its season in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. Central time Saturday against top-ranked Baylor in the #VegasBubble at T-Mobile Arena.
The game will be streamed live on a pay-per-view basis through FloHoops.com with fans able to listen to the game on KPEL 96.5-FM.
UL, picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference West Division and third overall, returns to Las Vegas after splitting a pair of games last season in the MGM Resorts Main Event. Baylor is currently ranked No. 1 nationally in the coaches poll and No. 2 in the AP poll. The game is the program's ninth against a team ranked in the top five nationally, and the first one ever against a team ranked No. 1 nationally.
"Our guys have practiced, finished exams and are eager to play against another opponent," Marlin said. "Baylor was one of the top defensive teams in the country last season."
The Bears have four starters returning from a 26-4 season with two Louisiana players on their roster - Jared Butler and Mark Vital.
The Cajuns will face an undetermined opponent in their second game out west on Sunday before returning to face New Orleans on Wednesday at Lakefront Arena.