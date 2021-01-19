Scheduling in college athletics has always been a tough proposition.

In a COVID-19 season, it’s even more complicated.

At least that figures to be the case for UL’s baseball and softball programs heading into their 2021 seasons.

“It’s going to be a juggle,” softball coach Gerry Glasco said. “Our schedule is really up in the air.”

As expected, many teams have already dropped the Cajuns.

For example, Northwestern of the Big 10 is no longer making the trip to Lamson Park next month. Neither is Tulsa and Florida State has dropped UL for the second consecutive season.

“It’s both COVID and financial reasons,” Glasco said. “It’s going to be a nightmare. You just don’t know what’s going to happen. Schools are trying to limit travel and then who knows how many games you’re going to lose once the season starts due to positive tests.”

Glasco said his team hasn’t felt a big impact so far from the coronavirus, but football and basketball has taught everyone how quickly that can change.

And when you go into a season ranked No. 7 or so nationally, there likely won’t be a bunch of teams knocking UL’s door down when rescheduling games.

“I just don’t see how we’re going to get 56 games in this season,” Glasco said. “I’d be shocked if we do.”

The NCAA has yet to decide if will eliminate the RPI formula for postseason seeds down the road because of scheduling conflicts this season, but more leniency is expected in the scheduling of non-Division I programs for travel reasons.

Neither UL team’s 2021 schedule has been released because of these complications.

The softball season is slated to begin at home against Southwest Missouri and Baylor on Feb. 12, but nothing is official yet.

“It’s been a jigsaw puzzle and patchwork trying to repair it and put it back the best we can,” UL baseball coach Matt Deggs said.

It sounds like the baseball schedule is closer to being finalized, but it still hasn’t come easily.

“It has been very challenging up to now,” Deggs said. “Just waiting on the different conference and leagues and see what they’re going to do. It doesn’t matter the league. If one league decides we’re only playing conference or they up their total number of conference games to 40, now they’re having to cut teams off their schedule, and it’s a domino effect.

“You have multiple leagues doing that, so it takes a chunk out of your schedule.”

For instance, the Southland Conference is going to 40 league games and the American Athletic Conference has also revamped its league schedule to chop off potential non-conference opponents.

So like softball, many potential opponents UL expected to play dropped the Cajuns for various reasons.

“That’s been happening for a year,” Deggs said. “It’s a double-edged sword. COVID hits, season canceled, programs are hurt financially, travel restricted. … Here we go. It might not be the actual COVID as much as the byproduct of COVID.”

The Sun Belt is set to play 24 league games in both baseball and softball.

Much like basketball, Deggs said the plan is for schools to have some discretion in the process of making up conference games.

“I’m very thankful that our administration and our league pushed for us to play our normal schedule,” Deggs said. “The SEC is going to try to play its schedule, so things have kind of calmed in the interim. Now you’re going to face the COVID aspect of it as well.”

His Cajuns are scheduled to begin the season at Tulane on Feb. 19. Once the season starts, a whole different threat to the schedule begins.

“Like it or not, you’ve got people that are going to test positive from time to time and that positive test is going to bring with it a lot of contacts,” Deggs said.

So is playing 56 games any more realistic for baseball?

“The answer to that is, ‘I don’t know,’ ” he said. “My commitment is we get as close to 56 as we can. Lose somebody, try to find somebody else … next team up. If this thing has taught us anything, it’s that nothing will stay the same.

“To be totally honest, I’m going into this thinking, ‘I’m glad to be here today.’ That’s my message right now. We’re all day-to-day. Let’s win today and let’s make the most of today.”