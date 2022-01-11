UL’s chances to beat high-flying Troy is generally based the Ragin’ Cajuns’ ability to control the tempo of the game.
The defending Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions are averaging 80.8 points a game like normal, compared to 67.3 for coach Garry Brodhead’s Cajuns.
The team that wins that battle will likely be smiling after Thursday’s 6 p.m. showdown between the two rivals at the Cajundome.
The Cajuns enter the game 9-3 overall and 1-1 in league play, while the first-place Trojans are 12-5 and 3-0.
Brodhead is hoping he’s got a secret weapon in the tempo battle this time around in sophomore point guard Destiny Rice.
“Because we’re so defensive-oriented, we want to control the number of possessions that are in a game,” Brodhead said. “She helps to do that. She’s smart. She can get a lot of different things, but she’s just smart. When we come up with a game plan, she’s part of that. She’ll discuss it with us. I know her and coach Val watch a lot of film.
“She studies the game. I think she knows her teammates as well as anybody else does. That’s hard to find that true point guard and that’s what she brings.”
So far this season, Rice is averaging 9.9 points and 4.5 rebounds a game, but truthfully, Brodhead isn’t even concerned with her numbers. It’s her impact he’s excited about.
“I think turnovers are down because of one specific person,” he said. “D-Rice is just head over heels in basketball knowledge. Last year, even with a lead, we would have been throwing it all over and having to calm them down.”
The Alabama transfer is also liking the move to Lafayette.
“Actually, I feel like it’s the best move I could have made for my career,” said Rice, who is a Shreveport native that attended North Caddo High. “Everybody took me in. It’s family oriented. I feel like the coaches put me in a great spot to be successful and grow.”
The plan was for Rice to play a big role. Then that role grew even bigger when leading scorer Brandi Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury.
“Coming in, I already knew that I would have to do my role and get better each and every day,” Rice said. “When Brandi (Williams) went out, I knew I would definitely have to step up – whether that’s scoring or leading my team, just getting involved in all aspects of the game.”
In Thursday’s huge challenge against Troy, Rice may need to control the tempo and score as well.
The Trojans have played more games than UL, but the difference in attempts is still telling.
So far this season, Troy has attempted 1,260 field goals to 667 for the Cajuns, 354 3-pointers to 218 for UL and 396 free throws to 218.
“You’ve got to take good shots,” Brodhead said. “You can’t go out and shoot 60 to 70 shots a game. I promise you even though you shoot 35 or 40%, there’s going to be a lot of rebounds coming off and that’s what they want. And turnovers, you’ve got to be able to control the ball without being in too much of a hurry. That might mean, sometimes getting shot-clock violations instead of forcing it up and letting them get long-ball rebounds. Dead-ball turnovers are a lot better than live-ball turnovers.”
In Brodhead’s mind, the only way to achieve those goals is through a strong-minded point guard.
“Sometimes you have to have a point guard that’s able to understand that,” he said, counting on Rice to be that leader.
Troy defeated the Cajuns 73-65 in the Sun Belt tournament finals last year. Two years ago, UL beat the Trojans on the road 79-73, but fell 67-64 at the Cajundome.
The other big issue is rebounding. Troy averages 49.1 rebounds a game to only 34.8 for UL.
“Rebounding is going to be a problem,” Brodhead said. “I watched them against UTA and they rebounded the ball, and UTA has nice size. Troy does that. Their kids are taught to be aggressive. She recruits aggressive kids that can rebound.”
Troy is led by Amber Leggett (14.3 pts, 7.6 rebs), Felmas Koranga (13.2 pts, 9.5 rebs) and Tiyah Johnson (19.2 pts, 4.2 rebs).
“The thing about Troy is I always feel like you’re never out of the game,” Brodhead said. “Even if you’re down 20, they’re going to keep playing, they’re going to keep doing what they do.”