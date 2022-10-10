Senior tight end Johnny Lumpkin sees UL’s current quarterback scenario heading into Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 game at Marshall as a clear illustration of what coach Michael Desormeaux has maintained all along.
“The last couple of weeks, coach Des has been having to answer the same questions,” Lumpkin quipped. “‘Why play two quarterbacks?’ Well, you got your answer, right? One person goes down and you got another quarterback ready.”
Indeed, unlike in many scenarios, the fact that starter Chandler Fields is now injured doesn’t create much of a panic among the Ragin’ Cajuns faithful.
From the beginning, the two-horse quarterback race between Fields and Ben Wooldridge was built as a close competition. Through the first five games, their play on the field has proven that.
Playing certainly won’t be culture shock for the redshirt junior transfer from Fresno State.
“He’s already been in a game,” Lumpkin said. “He’s already been in the thick of the game. He’s already been in a close, tight game.”
So far this season, Wooldridge is 48-of-74 passing for 440 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
“The guy’s played really well for us at times,” Desormeaux said. “He’s had a couple of games where he didn’t play as good as he wants to. From the very beginning, I felt like we had a couple of viable options that could go win games for us.”
With the unfortunate “upper body” injury to Fields, Wooldridge bringing experience into this key road game fits right into UL’s formula for success.
“We rally around him every week, because we understand that he deserves to play,” Lumpkin explained. “That’s the difference in a lot of quarterbacks in a lot of organizations. Some people who play don’t always deserve to play and some people who deserve to play don’t always get their opportunity because some people play just one quarterback, on receiver, one tight end.
“But here, it’s universal. If you deserve to play, you deserve to play.”
Of the first five games, Wooldridge was outstanding in game two, completing 12 of 13 passes for 169 yards and two scores against Eastern Michigan.
But perhaps the highlight of his season thus far was a 17-play, 84-yard drive in 6:17 that tied South Alabama 17-all with 42 seconds left in regulation.
Wooldridge was a steadying influence on the drive, first hitting Peter LeBlanc for a key 18-yarder to cross midfield and then completing it with a 1-yard TD toss to tight end Pearse Migl.
“That drive was a great drive,” Desormeaux said. “We converted some third-and-shorts, third-and-longs, we kept the ball moving, we stayed ahead of the sticks for the most part ... it was well-executed.”
For the game against the Jaguars, Wooldridge was 18-of-29 passing for 90 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
“He’s prepared for the moment,” Desormeaux said of Wooldridge. “I think him having played is certainly going to be a good thing for us. But you’re not hoping he can go play well, you know he can.
“I’m excited for Ben’s opportunity. Certainly, you’re disappointed for Chandler. You never want those things to happen, but for Ben, it’s an opportunity for him to go out there and lead us to a win.”
The starter for now, Wooldridge is trying to maintain his composure while improving his level of play.
“It’s kind of motivating when you get those words told to you,” he said. “It’s exciting, but looking back to it (South Alabama game), I need to play better for this team and I think I can play better to help us win some games down the road.
“I think this bye week is at a good time to kind of clear our minds and get our bodies back right and kind of go into Marshall with kind of clear mind, healthy bodies and ready to get back after it.”
Getting back to Lumpkin’s original point, though, exactly what happens if Wooldridge goes down?
The depth chart lists true freshman Zeon Chriss or redshirt freshman Zy McDonald as the options.
“He’s ready,” Desormeaux said. “Zeon’s a good player. He’s smart and he’s worked hard at it.”
If it’s only for a few plays to finish out a drive or a half, McDonald would probably be the choice. If it’s for an extended period, more likely Chriss.
“For a true freshman, that’s a big stage but the guy’s ready to go out there and handle it,” Desormeaux said of Chriss. “We’ll make sure to get him into some things that he likes as we prepare. As we prepare, we’ll make sure his input – what he’s comfortable with – is on that call sheet.”