1. Sometimes, it’s time to be pushy
With his team facing a fourth-and-one down 20-10 late in the third quarter, UL coach Billy Napier went for it from his own 31. Elijah Mitchell ran extra hard to get three yards. Napier said it was analytics and the example of former assistant coach DJ Looney’s zest for life that led to the Cajuns’ aggressive approach all night. It was the first successful try on fourth down, but Napier didn’t regret any of them after the win.
2. Team work can cure problem areas
Percy Butler is one of the best players on UL’s team. Not having him available when coming off a loss and trying to end UAB’s 21-game winning streak was a huge obstacle on paper. So how ironic to have fellow safeties Cameron Solomon and Bralen Trahan deliver game-clinching interceptions to ice the 24-20 road win. Patrick Mensah and Kam Pedescleaux also stepped up in Butler’s absence.
3. Bad breaks can create great opportunities
Everyone on UL’s sideline didn’t not appreciate a holding flag – seemingly from out of nowhere – with 6:35 left in the fourth quarter to nullify a 37-yard punt return by Eric Garror to the UAB 38 with UL down 20-17 at the time. Instead of having that be a big reason for a UL road loss, the Cajuns’ offense made it a reason for the win by responding with a 14-play, 86-yard drive in 6:40 for the game-winning sore.