The UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s and women’s basketball teams were both picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference race by the league’s coaching staffs.
On the men’s side, coach Bob Marlin’s squad received two first-place votes and 121 total points behind predicted champion Georgia State with eight first-place votes and 139 total points.
The Cajuns finished last season 17-9 overall and 10-7 in league play. Ironically the season ended last year with a loss to Georgia State in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals.
UL will play at Alabama in a charity exhibition game on Sunday, before opening the regular season at home against Western Florida on Nov. 9.
On the women’s side, coach Garry Brodhead’s Cajuns received one first-place vote and 124 total points. As expected, Troy was the predicted champion with 11 first-place votes and 142 total points.
UL won the regular-season league champion last season, but lost to Troy in the finals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
The Cajuns finished the season 16-8 overall and 13-1 in league play.
UL plays Georgia Southwestern in an exhibition game on Oct. 31, before opening the regular season against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 9.
Rounding out the top five on the men’s side was Texas State third with 110 points, followed by Appalachian State with two first-place votes and 109 points and South Alabama in the fifth spot.
The rest of the top five on the women’s side was Texas-Arlington with 111 points, followed by Texas State with 95 and Little Rock with 92.