UL’s search for more talent at wide receiver got a boost Monday with three-star Robert Williams of Cedar Hill, Texas, committing to the Ragin' Cajuns.

The 6-1, 170-pound Williams transferred from Humble High in Houston to Trinity Christian during the offseason. Trinity Christian is playing a national schedule this year, including Saturday’s nationally televised game against Catholic High from Knoxville, Tennessee, on ESPN.

“It was different,” Williams said of playing on national TV. “I wouldn’t say I was nervous, but you did think that it was carried everywhere, so anyone could turn on the TV and watch you.”

What they saw was pretty impressive when it came to Williams. Not only did he haul in five passes for more than 130 yards, but Williams also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in his first try as a kickoff returner.

“I might be returning more kicks now,” Williams laughed.

Williams said he narrowed his choices to three schools at the end of the recruiting process, strongly considering Houston and Memphis also.

“Recruiting was an up-and-down process,” Williams said. “But I knew that the cream always rises to the top.

“I really believe Louisiana is an up-and-coming program, and I just want to be a part of it.”

Williams had 13 touchdowns at Humble last season, before transferring to Trinity Christian, where the quarterback is Shedeur Sanders — the son of NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.

Williams is the 10th commitment to the Cajuns for the 2021 class, joining fellow wide receiver Martavious Davis of Attalla, Alabama.

Like so many of UL’s recent commitments, Williams was sold by the program's comprehensive recruiting philosophy.

“Once the recruiting started, they talked to me every day, and we didn’t just talk about football,” Williams said. “When I talked to one of their coaches, most of the time it wasn’t about football. It was off-the-field things. I feel like I developed good relationships.”