For the third straight season, UL’s football program has been trying to deflect rumors of coach Billy Napier potentially heading elsewhere to fill vacant head coaching positions.

Seemingly, the most serious wave of reports yet have Napier on the top of the Florida Gators’ list of replacements for recently-fired head coach Dan Mullen.

As Napier’s No. 23-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns prepare for Saturday’s 3 p.m. regular season finale against ULM at Cajun Field, he only had one short reply to questions about his interest in accepting the Florida position.

“No decisions made yet,” Napier said.

Napier did say his players and coaches are handling the rumors as well as they always have.

“No, we haven’t had any issues with it,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “I think we probably had one of the best practices we’ve had this season (Wednesday). It just comes with the territory. We’ve been around it in the past. If you’re doing something … players are getting recognized, coaches are being recognized. Heck, we’ve got a Broyles Award finalist (Patrick Toney), offensive line made Joe Moore semifinalist for the third year in a row, players are getting all-star invites.

“We’ve got lots of great things happening within the program and it just comes with success. It’s a direct reflection of the team’s effort. It’s just part of the end of the season when you’ve got a good team and a lot of people are working their tail off. We’ve been here before and it’s just part of it.”

Napier also said the early signing period has treated UL’s program very well during his tenure in Lafayette, but said it certainly complicates the process for programs.

He wishes there was more time.

“There’s no question the early signing period is affecting the administrations’ decisions,” Napier said. “It’s happening sooner. Everybody’s trying to get in position for their next move. Obviously, you have a very tight window there at the end to try to patch it up.

“I do think it’s certainly affected college football in a negative way in my opinion. I wish we all could just play our seasons, do the best job we can do for our team without any distractions and then move forward.”

As for the 2021 Cajuns, though, Napier isn’t concerned about a lack of focus.

“This the time of the year where we should be completely focused on what’s next and I think we are,” he insisted

Familiar faces

When UL coach Billy Napier shook hands with ULM’s new braintrust during the offseason, no formal introductions were necessary.

He’s known both head coach Terry Bowden and offensive coordinator and associate head coach Rich Rodriguez for a long time.

Napier coached five seasons under Bowden’s brother Terry at Clemson.

Foote: Offense has consistently had to fight off curve balls throughout the season For the past two seasons, it’s almost become a weekly part of the postgame news conference for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

“That was in Florida State’s heyday, so I’m very familiar with the Bowden family,” Napier said. “So much respect for not only their success on the field and their ability to sustain programs, but also the level of integrity in which they operate. I think they’ve got a sincere care for people and have gone about it the right way.”

Now reportedly on the verge of getting a power-five head coaching job, Napier has a great appreciation for the Bowden family.

“Tommy Bowden gave me an opportunity at a very young age,” Napier said. “I wouldn’t be here today without that opportunity.”

Prior to Napier’s arrival at Clemson, Rodriguez called plays for Terry Bowden at Tulane from 1997-98 and then at Clemson from 1999-00.

Napier later crossed paths with Rodriguez in the Pac-12 with Napier at Arizona State and Rodriguez the head coach at Arizona.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Rich Rod,” Napier said. “When you think about his offenses at Clemson and you talk about record-setting what he was able to accomplish at West Virginia. At Arizona, I thought he overachieved. His team play tough, his units play tough.

“(This year at ULM) They’ve done a nice job of creative, certainly playing with a combination of different quarterbacks throughout the year.”

Focus on future?

Napier won’t be the only one in UL’s camp having to fight off thought of the future to prepare for the end of this exciting Cajuns’ season with ULM up Saturday and then the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 4.

Five different UL players have recently accepted invitations to attend postseason collegiate All-Star games, theoretically to begin what they hope is an NFL career.

Leading the way is junior right tackle Max Mitchell invited to the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama.

“It’s crazy,” Mitchell said. “It’s almost surreal to me that I actually was able to accomplish this goal. From being a little kid and seeing guys do it and kind of knowing what it was all about, and seeing my teammates get there … still kind of reaching for that goal and not sure I was going to get there, actually coming to me, definitely a dream come true.”

UL junior safety Percy Butler and senior defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey were invited to attend the East-West Shrine Bowl to be held Feb. 3 in Las Vegas this season.

Meanwhile, senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner and senior defensive end Chauncey Manac are headed to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 29 in Pasadena, California.

FG dilemma

Two of the three previous matchups against ULM in the Napier era were decided by field goals on the final drive of the game.

If it does a third time, it might not be a good sign for the Cajuns. ULM kicker Calum Sutherland has made 15 of 20 tries this season, including 6-of-8 in the 40s and 2-for-4 of 50 and longer.

UL placekicker Nate Snyder, meanwhile, has nailed 29 of 31 extra points, but missed four of his seven field goal tries.

“Overall, the ball’s not in the middle of the field most of the time,” said Napier on the difference between extra points and short field goals. “Most of the field goals you kick are on the hash.”

“We have done some changes fundamentally that have helped. We do feel like he’s improved as a kickoff guy. He’s a great kid. He’s working really hard and nobody wants to do it more for his team than him.”