HOW WE SAW IT
For the first time since the season-opening loss to Mississippi State, UL’s defense struggled mightily to stop the running game. Normally, it’s the Cajuns’ running game that’s the start of the show. On this night, South Alabama’s rushing attack was virtually unstoppable at times without a holding penalty. But the Cajuns’ defense delivered three key stops in the middle of the second half and the offense responded with an impressive 17-play, 85-yard scoring drive to give UL a two-score cushion in the 37-27 road victory.
TRENDING NOW
At midseason, the analysis of most is the weakest link on the surging Ragin’ Cajuns squad was the special teams. It didn’t look like it on Saturday night in Mobile. For starters, Stevie Artigue made all three of his field goals to set the school’s all-time record with 46 career field goals.
But it went deeper than that. Raymond Calais contributed a 60-yard kickoff return to set up a touchdown pass. Later, Eric Garror returned a punt 72 yards to set up a go-ahead field goal with 2:44 left in the third quarter.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Naturally, most UL fans didn’t expect a barnburner out of this contest. But while it was disappointing to some, the fact that the Cajuns responded when tested is a good sign. There are upsets almost every week somewhere in college football and the Cajuns did enough to prevent one Saturday in Mobile. Converting a save against an overmatched opponent can be a big part of a special season.