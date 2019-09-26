It was almost like starting all over again this past spring for redshirt sophomore defensive end Andre Jones.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Varnado High product from Angie played in nine games as a freshman on the defensive line.

Then comes a new coaching staff and defensive coordinator. Suddenly, Jones is playing linebacker and the entire season was in a transition phase.

“I was at outside linebacker, so I was dropping into coverage a little bit,” Jones said of last season. “I really had to study the concepts of the game.”

He would only play four games last season and received a redshirt designation.

Suddenly during this past spring, things began to click for Jones.

“Sometimes in the spring … I started picking things up and I knew what I was facing,” Jones revealed. “I was like, ‘I’ve been here a year, so I should know this stuff.’ ”

Now he is confident and comfortable at both positions and that’s shown up in his play on the field so far this season.

In part-time duty, Jones has contributed 10 tackles, three tackles behind the line and a quarterback sack.

Now that junior defensive end Chauncey Manac has been declared out for Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference opener at Georgia Southern, Jones’ rise up the depth chart has resulted in him earning a start.

“Next man up mentality,” Jones proclaimed. “When my time comes, I’m going to make the best of it and do what I’ve got to do.”

Jones certainly isn’t being picky, but it’s quite a unique week for him to be making his first start of the season.

The Cajuns will be playing a rare offense in Georgia Southern’s triple option.

Honestly, is rushing the quarterback more fun?

“Yeah,” Jones quickly responded with a smile.

Despite being a bundle of energy, Jones will need to restrain himself some this time.

“They run a triple option, so we’ve got to be very disciplined,” he said. “We can’t be running up the field. We have to sit there, wait on them and do what we’re supposed to do.

“They do different stuff. They’re different than other teams. You just have to be disciplined and be locked in. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do and get the job done.”

The good news is Jones is more equipped for such a challenge after his offseason growth.

“First, maturity and then ball IQ, recognizing things more,” Jones explained. “You can know the play, but knowing the whole concept.”

That knowledge of the game didn’t come magically.

“Film study,” Jones said. “It’s taking the time to do it. It’s coming in and watching film, watching what you do in practice.

“Don’t focus on the stuff you do well; focus on the stuff you do bad. You’ve got to clean it up. There’s always more room for improvement.”

UL coach Billy Napier has certainly noticed Jones’ drastic improvement physically and mentally on the field.

“Andre’s one of the reasons why we were able to sustain once Chauncey came out (at Ohio),” Napier said. “We’ve had a number of the second-tier defensive linemen really start to emerge and Andre’s at the top of that list. Andre’s a guy who we transitioned to that position there, he’s done a really good job for us. He’s improved in his technique. I’m impressed with the motor he plays with. He’s more dependable, more accountable and more consistent in his play.

“He was the player of the game two weeks ago and certainly stepped up and made some big plays Saturday. He, to go along with Kendall Wilkerson, Dalvin Hutchinson, Ja-Quane Nelson, some of these guys that we recruited last year, we’re starting to see some of those guys emerge and become more dependable players.”

Jones also credits UL’s top-notch offensive line for preparing him for the challenges this season has brought.

“They’re like the best in the conference, so it’s making me better going against them,” he said.

A mindset of never truly being satisfied with his play has helped as well.

“Just take it one day at a time and be a better me,” Jones said. “I looked at it each day as an interview, so I had to get better. I did good yesterday, but today’s a new day.”

So far this season, Jones has showed the ability of making big stops behind the line from his end spot.

“I dream about it,” Jones said. “I imagine that type of stuff before the game. I just go out and do it.”