INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Cajuns are hoping to move to 13-0 vs. Sun Belt West teams under Billy Napier and claim their sixth straight road win over Sun Belt foes and sixth straight over the Jaguars in the series. A win would be South Alabama’s first 4-0 start since 2010.
KEY MATCHUP
UL running game vs. USA DL – The Jaguars’ defense has only allowed 55 rushing yards per game this season, while the Cajuns continue to try to get their running game on track with fewer than 130 yards in three of their first four games.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL safety Percy Butler has 19 tackles, 2.5 stops behind the line and an interception so far this season.
Jaguars: Junior WR Jalen Tolbert has 14 receptions for 317 yards so far this season.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns lead the all-time series 7-2, including 2-2 in Mobile … UL is 15-4 since 2018 in night games … UL is now 12-3 when Levi Lewis throws for at least 200 yards … UL owns an 11-3 record in one-possession games since the start of 2018 … UL is 31-5 when the Cajuns score more than 20 points … Lewis only needs 224 passing yards to moved into second place all-time ahead of Terrance Broadway’s 7,556 yards … Lewis has now throw a TD pass in 22 straight games .. UL is now 18-1 when Lewis throws two or more TD passes … the Cajuns are 6-0 when Lorenzo McCaskill gets at least 10 tackles … UL is averaging 423 total yards a game and giving up 412 … South Alabama is averaging 355 total yards and giving up 290.7 … Defensively, the Jaguars rank No. 4 nationally in rushing defense, 12th in sacks, 25th in total defense, 19th in scoring defense and No. 1 in both third-down defense and red zone defense … South Alabama’s offense has registered nine plays of over 20 yards this season, while giving up 10 in the range … South Alabama’s defense has only allowed three TDs in nine opponent trips into the red zone … Both teams have recorded 11 QB sacks this season … the Jaguars have already won two games when trailing at half this season, matching the total of the last three seasons..
NUMBERS TO KNOW
3 – Number of touchdown passes Levi Lewis needs to catch Jake Delhomme’s school record of 64 touchdown tosses.
4 – Number of touchdowns allowed by South Alabama’s defense in three games, compared to 13 for UL in four games.
0 – Number of games UL has lost to Sun Belt West teams under Billy Napier.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – WRs haven’t scratched
No South Alabama wide receiver has caught a touchdown pass so far this season. Only two scoring receptions by a running back and a tight end.
2 – Defensive consistency
Through three games, 10 of USA’s 11 starters on defense has started all three games with cornerback Davyn Flenord missing a start in week one. UL’s only had the same starters in four spots.
3 – Conversion story
Neither offense is good converting (UL 18-53; USA 14-42), but defensively the Jaguars led the nation (8-42) and Cajuns are allowing 49% (28-57). UL is 6-of-8 on fourth down, however.
4 – Not flag happy
The Cajuns have only been flagged 22 times for 182 yards in four games, while the Jags have kept their flags to 13 for 140 yards in three games.
SCHEDULES
SOUTH ALABAMA (3-0, 0-0)
Sept. 4 Southern Mississippi, W 31-7
Sept. 11 At Bowling Green, W 22-19
Sept. 18 Alcorn State, W 28-21
Oct. 2 Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 At Texas State, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14 Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 At ULM, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30 Arkansas State, TBA
Nov. 6 At Troy, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 13 At Appalachian State, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 At Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 26 Coastal Carolina, TBA
UL (3-1, 1-0)
Sept. 4 At Texas, L 38-18
Sept. 11 Nicholls, W 27-24
Sept. 16 Ohio, W 49-14
Sept. 25 At Georgia Southern, W 28-20
Oct. 2 At South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 Appalachian State, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 At Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 Texas State, TBA
Nov. 4 Georgia State, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 13 At Troy, TBA
Nov. 20 At Liberty, TBA
Nov. 27 ULM, TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 20, South Alabama 13
This one may not be a pretty game to watch. The winning team has scored 30 or more points in six of the nine games in this series, but that doesn’t look as likely in this matchup. Both defenses appear ahead of the offenses. South Alabama is only allowing 55 rushing yards a game and the Jaguars’ offense is middle of the pack in most categories despite a 3-0 start. Running quarterbacks have hurt UL’s defense this season, but Jake Bentley is more of a pocket guy. Turnovers and special teams should loom large in this one.