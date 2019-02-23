WACO, Texas — It was quite unexpected.
Going into the semifinal round of the Baylor Invitational on Saturday in Waco, Texas, the No. 10-ranked UL Ragin' Cajuns softball team couldn't have been any hotter and the North Texas Mean Green were heading in a very different direction.
In their three round-robin games, the Cajuns outscored their foes 36-5, including a 10-2 win over North Texas in five innings earlier on Saturday. The Mean Green were 0-3 in round-robin play.
Instead of what most expected, though, North Texas pulled off a surprise party with a convincing 5-1 upset of the Cajuns to advance to the tournament finals at 12:30 p.m. Sunday against the Baylor-Kent State winner. The Cajuns (14-1), meanwhile, will now meet the loser at 10 a.m. Sunday.
North Texas shortstop Lacy Gregory was part of the potential 1-2 punch that handed UL its first loss of the season. Gregory was 3-for-4 in the second game with a double, a homer and three RBIs. Counting the first game, Gregory had four RBIs on the day against UL's pitching.
In the circle, Hope Trautwein outpitched UL ace Summer Ellyson straight up. Trautwein limited the Cajuns' explosive offense to one solo homer by Raina O'Neal and three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in cruising to the win.
Ellyson did fine against everyone besides Gregory, but that proved to be enough for her first loss of the season as well. Ellyson allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, walked two and struck out eight.
The loss came after the 10-2 run-rule win over the Mean Green earlier Saturday with 10 unanswered runs to erase an early deficit. The win gave the Cajuns their best start to a season at 14-0 since 2015.
Freshman right-hander Kandra Lamb delivered five innings of shutout relief of Carrie Boswell, who gave up two runs without getting an out in the first inning. Lamb only allowed two hits, walked none and struck out five.
Julie Rawls was the hitting star of the first game. First, she provided the lead with an RBI single in the first inning, and later helped to blow the game wide open with a three-run homer in the third.