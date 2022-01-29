Senior Ty’Reona Doucet is really starting to enjoy this college basketball thing.
After a slow start this season, Doucet has been on a roll of late, averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds over the previous three games.
On Saturday, the Ville Platte native did even better while carrying the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to a 76-55 win over UL-Monroe at the Cajundome.
“I think I’m getting my mojo back,” Doucet said with a laugh.
She was 10-of-13 shooting from the field for 25 points to go with 14 more rebounds.
“I think I am,” Doucet said of having more fun. “I know my career’s starting to come to an end, so I think I’m starting to appreciate it more. I think I’m starting to play better.”
The key over the last month has been a more aggressive approach in the lane.
“I knew I always had it in me,” she said. “At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t playing to my potential. I was really playing finesse and not going as hard as I could, so I started picking it up. I knew that was going to be important for conference, so that’s what I made sure I did.”
ULM never had an answer for Doucet, who scored 13 points in the first half and 12 more in the second.
Leading 37-30 at the half, the Cajuns made a point of getting the ball to Doucet in the third quarter and built the cushion to 58-43 after three quarters.
“In the third quarter, we didn’t shoot one 3,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “We focused on getting touches for Ty. That’s what we were missing at App State. Ty was like 9 for 11 at App State — she just didn’t get the touches.
“This week, we focused on getting her some touches. She creates a lot of problems for a lot of people. They have to double-team her and our kids are getting better at flashing and diving.”
Consequently, the Cajuns (12-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) outscored UL-Monroe 52-24 in the lane.
In addition to Doucet, Lanay Wheaton’s attacking dribble-drives helped her score 13 points to go along with two rebounds and three steals.
Destiny Rice was UL’s third double-digit scorer with 12 points and two steals.
On the defensive end, the turning point was keeping UL-Monroe’s dribble-drives out of the middle.
“When you have a middle drive, it creates too many opportunities, especially a back-side rebound,” Brodhead said. “We weren’t blocking out on the back side, and we weren’t dropping down on the backside. That’s why they were getting those second shots.
“In the second half, I can’t remember many middle drives that they scored on.”
UL won the battle of second-chance points 21-15 and also outscored UL-Monroe (4-17, 0-7) off the bench 33-17.
It was a pretty sharp effort for a team that hadn’t played in nine days and missed four playing dates over the past three weeks.
“I wasn’t really worried,” Doucet said. “We’ve been practicing good, so I was confident that we were going to do good today. We tend to start off bad, but we pick it up.”