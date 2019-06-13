(Editor's Note: By all standards, the 2018-19 athletic school year was a disappointing one for many UL Ragin' Cajuns programs. This is the 10th of a 10-part series that both reviews the ups and downs of last year's season in each sport and previews the prospects for the coming school year.)

No one will ever know for sure how the 2018-19 UL men’s basketball team would have fared in the Sun Belt Conference race if not for the season-ending injury to senior standout Malik Marquetti in the final league tune-up of the season.

And while Ragin’ Cajun coach Bob Marlin’s heart is pretty convinced, he’s also not spending much time these days mired in the frustration of last season’s obstacles. Rather, Marlin and his staff are motivated and guided by them.

“It was certainly a lost opportunity,” Marlin said. “We knew losing Malik over the Christmas break was going to hurt our chances in conference, but then we just didn’t play as well. We weren’t able to overcome it. He was leading the league in 3-point shooting and free throw shooting.

“He was our best perimeter defender and he gave us so much flexibility. He could play power forward for us when we moved to a smaller lineup. We felt like we would have won the conference with him.”

Instead the Cajuns finished 19-13 overall, in fifth place at 10-8 in league play and were ousted in their first game in the Sun Belt tournament in New Orleans.

“You have to look forward,” Marlin insisted. “We’ve always told the guys to look out the windshield not the rearview mirror. There’s no sense in focusing on what could have been. Yes, I know in my heart that we had a team that could have competed for the championship last year.

“We’ve focused our intentions on recruiting hard this spring and trying to build for the future.”

That process began with a definite goal … getting better on defense. The first and most obvious step in achieving that goal was getting longer.

In too many matchups last season, especially after Marquetti’s injury, Marlin saw his Cajuns in too many mismatch situations on the perimeter.

“We started trying to be a little more analytical with guys,” Marlin explained. “We’ve had some small guards in the past. You can just look at this past season, once we lost Malik and Kobe’s already out, we’re without two of your top six and couldn’t make it happen. That set us back.

“We had to play P.J. (Hardy) and Cedric (Russell) together on the wings against guys who are 6-4 and 6-5. We were at a disadvantage almost every night. Still, when we made shots, we won. But if we didn’t, we lost. And we didn’t make them in the conference tournament.”

It actually began last November with signing three high school players in 6-3 guard Javonne Lowery from Pearland, Texas, 6-3 Rayville guard Mylik Wilson and 6-7 forward Chris Spenkuch from Miami, Florida. Marlin said Lowery and Wilson have “big wingspans” and described Spenkuch as having “a long reach.”

The next step was some turnover from last year’s roster. Justin Miller transferred to Detroit Mercy and Jeremy Hayes, R.J. Gladney and Jerekius Davis also left the program.

“Then we had some turnover – we didn’t renew some guys and a couple opted to leave – and we feel like we filled those spots,” Marlin said. “We feel like we have a good nucleus of younger players.”

Three junior college signees – 6-8 forward Tirus Smith from Jones JC, 6-5 sophomore Durey Cadwell from Daytona State College and 6-9 forward Doudou Gueye from Daytona State College - took care of that chore.

Both waves of signees filled voids from options at guard to size and rebounding for Marlin.

“Losing the ball handling we had with (graduating) Marcus (Stroman) and the point guard play, we’ve got some holes to fill there. JaKeenan (Gant) did a great job of rebounding. He led the league in rebounds in conference games, but we’ll rebound better as a team. The team is bigger. The two junior college guys – Tirus Smith and Dou Gueye – will help us on the glass.”

Other newcomers have been around the program a little longer in 6-7 St. Louis transfer Jalon Johnson and red-shirt freshman 6-6 Kobe Julien – both from Baton Rouge.

“We knew Jalon could do a lot of different things,” Marlin said. “At St. Louis, he shot 39 percent from 3 and 78 from the free throw line. He gives you experience in a Division I guy that sat out a year. Watching him all year (in practice), he’s gotten a little better with his foot work, he can shoot the ball, he can score and he can score inside. He’s got a knack for scoring the ball. He can score in a lot of different ways, and he’s a pretty good rebounder as well.”

Julien is the son of former UL player Wayne Julien, who played for the Cajuns from 1976-81.

“Kobe, I’ve been recruited him since I got here almost,” Marlin laughed. “I remember meeting him at a football game, tailgating with Wayne and Kobe was like in the sixth grade. Kobe can score, handle the ball, rebound the ball. He’s tough, a competitor. He’s done a good job this spring.”

Sophomore guard Trajan Wesley figures to provide depth at point guard, while Russell may end up playing that role much more this season.

“We’re still working on it (point guard),” said Marlin, who said UL still has an open spot and could still sign a point guard. “Trajan (Wesley) did a good job backing up Marcus and Cedric as well at times when Marcus got in foul trouble. Cedric can play it. He played it in high school. He’s a different type of point guard than Marcus and some of the guys we’ve had. He’s not a true point, but a point that scores the ball – a scoring point. He’s more of a lead guard is the right term.”

Also making a difference this season from Daytona State College is new assistant coach Brock Morris, who replaced new Tulane assistant coach Kevin Johnson.

“He’s got some new ideas and things that he’s learned,” Marlin said. “I still go to a couple clinics and try to learn. If we find something new that we think will help us, we’re going to implement it.”

Marlin said he’s not worried that eight of 13 players currently on the roster are newcomers.

“That will work itself out,” he said. “All the players we signed can score the basketball. I feel like we’ll be better offensively than we were a year ago.

“We just have to get better defensively and we will.”