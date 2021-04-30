Things were looking alright with two outs in the top of the fifth inning.
UL was leading 2-1 with ace right-hander Spencer Arrighetti on the hill and he had just retired the first two hitters in the frame and 11 straight overall.
Even better, the eight and nine hitters in Texas State’s lineup were next.
Then everything fell apart.
Incredibly, nine straight Bobcats’ hitters got base hits to chase home seven runs and turn the pitchers duel into a 9-3 blowout win over the Ragin’ Cajuns on Friday at Russo Park.
The Cajuns fell to 22-19 overall and 8-8 in league play, while Texas State improved to 17-26 and 8-8.
The final two games of the series have been rescheduled for a 3 p.m. doubleheader Saturday because of rain in the forecast for Sunday.
"I've only seen it one other time," UL coach Matt Deggs said of Texas State's fifth-inning explosion. "I've been doing this 41 years since being a kid and I've only seen it one time.
"You could put an 'L' screen out there and throw behind it at batting practice and say look, 'We need nine straight hits and it would take you 12 hours to do it probably.'"
Deggs suggested the team is convinced Arrighetti is somehow tipping his pitches, but they can't figure out how.
"It's obvious there's a tip, there's a tell going on," Deggs said. "I think it's been going on for the last three weeks. We thought we had it handled and it's obvious that something popped back up where there's a tip, there's a tell. He had retired 11 straight at one point. He was cruising. He had his good stuff tonight. Then we run relievers in behind him and we're right back to dealing again."
Tucker Redden started all the trouble in the fifth with a two-out double, before Jaxon Williams singled out of the nine-hole.
After Will Hollis singled, John Wuthrich smashed a three-run homer for a 5-2 lead. Three more singles got another run home ahead of a pair of two-run singles from Cole Coffey and Chase Evans for the 9-2 lead.
Arrighetti ended up allowing nine runs on 11 hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
"We're just going to have to continue to study and find it and figure it out and make an adjustment with him," Deggs said, "because his stuff is great. His stuff is really, really good."
Texas State opened the game’s scoring with a Dalton Shuffield leadoff triple in the second and Coffey sacrifice fly, before the Cajuns respond with a two-run second to grab the 2-1 lead. Connor Kimple led off with a double and scored on Tyler Robertson’s RBI single.
Robertson then scored when he creatively avoided a tag on a double-steal rundown to score the second run.
Robertson later hit a solo homer, but the news of the game was him actually moving from centerfield to third base.
"Obviously, I thought he looked like a big leaguer over there," said Deggs, who said the botched pop fly in the first inning was the shortstop's duty. "The decision is we need bats in the lineup. Where we're at currently, there's a logjam, because of left-handed throwers - first baseman, DH, leftfield types, you run into a logjam. Moving TR, as much as I don't want to, it kind of releases that dam a little bit and allows me to get a couple other bats in there and still play good defense."
Robertson is a former shortstop in high school and in junior college.
Despite the six-run loss, Deggs said his team remains mentally tough.
"Really good," Deggs said of the team's attitude. "For normal people, it probably would be shaken, but I don't consider us normal. I consider us a cut above when it comes to mental tenacity and toughness and competitiveness."