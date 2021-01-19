Just because you’re the most talented player or the leader of a team does not mean you don’t need a little encouragement.

Take the UL guard tandem of senior Cedric Russell and sophomore Mylik Wilson, for example.

Ragin' Cajuns coach Bob Marlin didn’t like something about the way Russell practiced last week, so he decided to bring him and fellow senior Dou Gueye off the bench in Friday’s road game against UTA.

“I wanted to make them uncomfortable and shake the lineup up a little bit,” Marlin said. “And I thought they responded.”

Russell made three of his five 3-point attempts and scored 17 points in a tight 91-86 loss and then got UL’s long-range barrage started with an early 3 in Saturday’s blowout win over the Mavericks.

“It’s his team and we talked about that as a senior leader,” said Marlin, whose Cajuns (9-4, 3-3 Sun Belt) return to the Cajundome to meet Arkansas State at 6 p.m. Friday. “He and Dou Gueye both came off the bench on Friday night. I wanted to make them uncomfortable and shake the lineup up a little bit and I thought they responded. On Saturday, they both played well.

“Cedric got us off on the 3-point shooting early. Confidence carried over.”

For Wilson, it was a recent shooting slump weighing heavily on his mind heading to Arlington last weekend.

He only made four of 10 shots in the loss to Texas State and then went 3-of-13 shooting in the overtime loss to Little Rock. Then in Friday’s opener in Arlington, Wilson settled was 5 of 16 from the field.

“He’s been calm, but there’s no doubt it’s been on his mind,” Marlin said. “He’s worked hard. He knows he missed some shots at home against Little Rock in the overtime two-point loss that would have helped us. He came out and worked hard this week and it paid off for us. He had a great game on Saturday and hopefully he’ll continue to play with confidence and take off for the rest of the year.”

In Saturday’s 68-51 win, Wilson delivered the top individual performance of the season with 25 points behind 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point land, along with 16 rebounds, four steals and two assists.

“Mylik, you could see it in his eyes early,” Marlin said. “He had confidence on offense and when a good college player gets rolling making shots, good things happen.”

After leading the Cajuns in 3-point shooting at 35.8% last season, Wilson had gotten off to a rough start beyond the arc. The Rayville High product had only made four of 27 attempts from downtown all season after Friday’s loss.

“He got off to a slow start in the games and just couldn’t get it going,” Marlin said. “A lot of it was confidence. He stays after every day in practice, shoots and spends time with the coaching staff. We knew it was just a matter of time before he would break loose.

“He got it going the other night and all of those shots were clean too — I mean they were all net. He shot the ball with confidence and shot the ball well behind the line.”

While the shooting was a big boost, Wilson’s athleticism was really on display with the 16 rebounds.

“I was glad he made the shots, but I was more impressed with 16 rebounds,” Marlin said. “I challenged him to rebound the ball, but I had no idea he had that many. I thought he probably had about eight or 10.

“We went and got the ball. Of those 16 rebounds, probably a dozen of those were at the rim. I mean he’s going and getting it with two hands above other bigs.”

Now comes the chore of the Russell-Wilson tandem somehow discovering a way to deliver that elusive weekend sweep.