UL softball coach Gerry Glasco hasn’t been shy during the offseason telling anyone who’ll listen how high his hopes are for the 2021 season.

Apparently somebody was listening.

A week after DI Softball ranked the Ragin' Cajuns No. 7 nationally, the two major collegiate softball polls – USA Today/NFCA and the ESPN.com/USA Softball polls – both ranked the Cajuns No. 9 in their preseason polls released Tuesday.

“We’re really fired up,” Glasco said. “We feel like we’ve got an even better team. We’re deeper. We’ve got a better ability to play fast. We want to play fast, because we’ve got a lot more speed this year. We believe we have a better defensive team and we have more power.”

A year ago, the Cajuns got off to an 18-6 record against the toughest schedule nationally, earning their the No. 1 RPI ranking when the coronavirus shutdown hit.

“We’re not worried about last year’s team,” he said. “Last year is gone – a long time ago. We’re strictly focused on this year.”

While the road gauntlet Glasco’s Cajuns walked last year won’t be duplicated, his team will still be tested if the preseason polls are accurate. Among the teams currently on UL’s schedule are: LSU (No. 5 in both), Texas (No. 6/7), Alabama (No. 8 in both), Oklahoma State (No. 10/11) and Baylor (No. 18/22).

The Cajuns are scheduled to open the season against No. 18 Baylor on Feb. 12 at Lamson Park.

“The schedule has kind of been fluid and been changing on us,” Glasco said. “But obviously, we’re still going to have a very good schedule.”

Naturally, all games this season are tentative with the constant fear of COVID-19 issues. So far during preseason drills, though, Glasco said the coronavirus obstacles have been few.

“Yes, so far we’ve been able to handle it,” he said. “We’ve got a player or two out here or there, but it’s not been a major issue. But we know it could pop up any day. It’s so easy right now with the contact tracing to lose three or four players at the blink of an eye.”

Currently, UL’s coaching staff is three games into a 10-scrimmage period over 12 days to determined opening-day roles.

“I told the kids, ‘Write yourself in the lineup or write yourself out of the lineup by how you compete and how you play,’” Glasco said. “We’re having a good time and We’re having a very productive spring. It’s an extremely talented squad – a very deep squad, a very balanced squad.

“I think the lineup is even trickier to write than any year previously. We’re trying to let them compete to see how the compete and how they perform under pressure. Fortunately, we’re able to really have some pressure-packed games because of the amount of talent on the squad right now.”

Glasco said he’s got 16 players capable of being starters, and will try to determine a 12-player rotation over the next few weeks.

The biggest issue to be determined during this stretch, though, is the No. 2 pitcher behind ace Summer Ellyson.

“It’s really not a coach’s decision,” Glasco said. “It’s really a performance evaluation. You ever compete well or you don’t. That’s the process we’re in right now. We’re going to write our lineup based on performance and not my idea or who I think is the best. It’s going to be who performs the best under the pressure of competition.”

Glasco is hoping to nail down a regular starting lineup by the weekend and then will focus in on nailing down defensive positions next week. He’ll then hold a few more scrimmages for final tuning and to “give everybody a little bit of a last chance.”