Eight members of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns track and field team will compete for a chance to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships when they begin action on Thursday at the NCAA East Preliminary at Hodges Stadium on the campus of the University of North Florida.
Six members of UL’s contingent will compete on Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. CT, with Richard Delphin and Dominique Williams competing in the men’s hammer throw, with Claire Meyers looking to qualify in the women’s javelin.
Frankie Griffin (women’s high jump) and Obdarius Ware (men’s long jump) will each compete beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Terroll Jolla participating in round one of the men’s 100-meter dash at 5:55 p.m.
Tyler Hughes will see his first action in the men’s 110-meter hurdles on Friday at 4 p.m., CT, with Damon Guidry competing in the men’s high jump during the final day on Saturday at 3 p.m., CT.
A live stream (subscription required) will be available courtesy of FloTrack.com with results for the three-day meet available at RaginCajuns.com.
Guidry, who qualified in 2017, is ranked No. 23 in the East Region in the high jump (7-0 ½) while Hughes returns to the NCAA East Preliminary after qualifying as a freshman in the 4x100-meter relay in 2015.
Griffin enters the meet ranked No. 25 in the East Region after clearing 5-9 ¾ in the high jump at the Louisiana Classics in March with Meyers ranked No. 43 after a personal-best throw of 151-9 last month at the LSU Alumni Gold.
Williams, ranked No. 43 in the men’s hammer throw, and Delphin, ranked No. 53 in the East Region, each qualified for UL. Jolla, ranked No. 47 in the men’s 100-meters, clocked a season-best time of 10.36 at the Cole-Lancon Conference Challenge with Ware claiming the individual title in the long jump (25-4 ¾) at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The NCAA East Preliminary is one of two opening round competitions of the NCAA Track and Field Championships with the West Preliminary happening simultaneously in Sacramento, Calif. The top 24 performers in each event from both regional sites will advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.