The UL baseball team didn’t just complete a three-game Sun Belt Conference sweep of UL-Monroe on Saturday.
The Ragin' Cajuns did it in memorable fashion in Monroe.
Trailing by seven runs going to the sixth inning, the Cajuns exploded for six runs in the inning and rode the momentum to an 11-9 victory over ULM.
UL (17-11, 5-1 Sun Belt) will next play Nicholls State at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Russo Park.
ULM fell to 10-14, 3-6.
The six-run sixth began innocently enough with a Josh Cofield RBI single. Connor Kimple later drew a bases-loaded walk. Brennan Breaux’s grounder to shortstop was misplayed to chase two more runs home.
Tyler Robertson joined the party with an RBI single to narrow the gap to 9-7, before an RBI groundout by Nick Hagedorn cut it to 9-8 with three innings left to play.
UL’s momentum continued in the seventh with three more runs to take the lead for good. Bobby Lada got it going with a double and scored on Brett Borgogno’s RBI single to tie the game at 9-9.
Cofield got back into the act with an RBI single to give UL the lead for good, ahead of Kimple’s RBI bunt for a two-run Cajuns lead.
Lada was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Borgogno was 3 for 3 with an RBI on the day.
Earlier in the game, Carson Roccaforte delivered a sacrifice fly in the first and Lada homered in the fourth.
While the hitting was critical in the comeback, the pitching was just as impressive.
Former St. Thomas More pitcher David Christie shut out the Warhawks over the last five innings to allow UL’s hitting barrage to really make a difference.
In the five innings, Christie allowed one unearned run on one hit, while walking one and striking out out six.
Austin Perrin was the starting pitcher for UL, giving up two runs on six hits with one walk and one strikeout.