The night couldn’t have gone much better for UL sophomore Spencer Arrighetti facing his old club.
For Ragin’ Cajuns junior first baseman Ben Fitzgerald it actually did.
The result was the Cajuns rolling to a 7-1 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs in game one of their weekend series at Russo Park.
When asked if the performance went as well as he hoped, Arrighetti just smiled extra big and said, “Yeah. Yeah, it did.”
Arrighetti only faced a few hiccups in the first five innings in moving his record to 3-1 on the season. Two strikeouts squashed a one-out bunt single in the first and a double play ended a TCU uprising in the third.
“This is something I’ve had dreams about since I left that place,” Arrighetti said. “Obviously I felt like there was a lot left unsaid and I think I said a lot of it tonight. I would say that it just meant a little bit more.”
The Horned Frogs didn’t get on the board until a two-out solo shot to right by Conner Shepherd that only trimmed UL’s lead to 4-1.
“I want to keep doing what I’ve been doing and keep giving my guys a chance to win,” Arrighetti said. “Tonight was amazing. The offense exploded. I was going crazy in the dugout. I love that stuff.”
In 6.2 innings, Arrighetti allowed that one run on four hits, two walks and struck out eight.
“It was great to see that young man go out and be able to deal the way he did against his former team and a great program with a lot of emotion involved,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “I thought he did a tremendous job tonight and looked like a true ace.”
Meanwhile, Fitzgerald was largely responsible for Arrighetti’s ability to pitch from a rocking chair. With one out in the fourth, Fitzgerald tripled off the wall in center ahead of Drake Osborn’s sacrifice fly to left to break the scoreless tie.
“I’ve been trying to keep everything simple, just trying to see the ball,” Fitzgerald said. “Get a good pitch, put a good swing on it and not try to do too much. Just let the game come to me.”
In the sixth, Fitzgerald smashed another one to center, but this time it cleared the fence for a three-run homer to give the Cajuns a 4-0 cushion.
“I think last year, it was the first time here – all the fans, all the D-I,” Fitzgerald said. “I think I was kind of putting too much pressure on myself, trying to do too much. I kind of overhyped it for myself when I really shouldn’t have.”
Fitzgerald entered the game hitting .344 and he now has five homers on the season.
“This year, I just trying to keep it relaxed and try to keep it simple,” he added. “Just try to enjoy it more and just play.”
Arrighetti’s smile got even bigger in the seventh when Tyler Robertson delivered the Cajuns’ second three-run homer of the game – this one high and deep to left-center – for a 7-1 lead.
“We were finally able to come up with some big jacks with runners on base,” Deggs said.
The Cajuns improved to 11-8 with the win, while TCU dropped to 11-7. Game two of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.