UL-Lafayette football coach Billy Napier said Friday’s practice didn’t include any true installation, in contrast to the heavy dose of playbook the Ragin’ Cajuns have received since last Friday’s first workout.
There’s a reason for that. The Cajuns will hold their first full preseason scrimmage Saturday afternoon at Cajun Field — a closed session following fan day activities, which happen from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
“We have to dial back and understand the objective,” Napier said. “The last practice before the first scrimmage, really only a couple of concepts for situations that we have left to install, the two-minute and the backed-up offense. Tomorrow’s scrimmage is obviously a big step for our football team.”
Napier said the scrimmage would include between 125 and 150 plays and would include extensive work on special teams, which the coaches have dubbed the “game-changers.”
“We’ve got tons of competition at each position,” he said, “in particular at quarterback, since that’s what everyone wants to talk about. But we’ve got all three specialists — the kicker, the punter and the long snapper — that are in competition. I’m anxious to see good quality game-changer work and see what guys are willing to compete on special teams and get in position to win those jobs.”
The quarterbacks will be in non-contact mode, as will a handful of other players who are nursing injuries. Among that group are cornerback Michael Jacquet, who has missed some drills with a concussion, senior running back Lenard Calloway (stomach bug) and sophomore running back Elijah Mitchell, who has fought a foot injury since last season.
“For the most part we’re going to be rolling into this scrimmage pretty healthy,” Napier said. “We’ll have some guys go in black jerseys just like we’ve done, we had (safety) Corey Turner in a black jersey the entire spring so that’s not a big deal. The day off yesterday and another day of recovery, we’ve got some guys getting in position to scrimmage this weekend and as we get closer to the second scrimmage, we’ll ... cut them loose and let them play.”
The quarterbacks won’t be cut loose at any point, however. Sophomore Levi Lewis and senior Andre Nunez, who continue to battle for the starting job, and the rest of that unit will keep the no-contact jerseys on the entire preseason.
No advantage
The common perception is that the UL-Lafayette offense will be ahead of the defense when live-action scrimmages begin Saturday, given the numbers of returning starters on that side and the lack of experience in most defensive slots.
Napier said that hasn’t been the case through the first six practice sessions.
“It’s been a pretty competitive camp,” he said. “A lot of it has to do with who’s nicked up and what guys are missing. There’s been days you walk off the field and say the offense had a better day, but just as many when the defense had a better day, and that’s what you want.”
Napier said Saturday’s scrimmage also won’t be a situation where the defense knows what offensive play is coming, and vice versa.
“We’ll call the game that way, keep the concepts relatively simple to make sure as a staff we can evaluate who can truly perform, not necessarily the guy that’s smart enough but who’s going to be the best player in five weeks,” Napier said.
Weather report
The Cajuns’ move to night practices have helped with heat problems, and the squad has also been blessed with no weather issues. Through six workouts, only one session included an adjustment that moved an entire practice inside the Moncla Indoor Facility.
“For the most part we’ve had half the practice outside and then moved to the indoor,” Napier said. “Sometimes we’ll move down to the stadium, but for the most part we’ve been very fortunate. Somebody’s living right.”
Bowling already
The Sun Belt Conference has five bowl tie-ins, and grabbing one of those spots has already been listed as a goal for this year’s UL-Lafayette squad. But the Cajuns have already been bowling, in a manner of speaking.
Thursday’s first day off from camp had the Cajuns at a local bowling alley.
“You have to have one day off very seven days in camp,” Napier said, “so the time we have allotted for practice, we had a team event and we’ll do that with something every week. We kept score last night, I’m not sure who won but we did keep score.”
It may not have been senior defensive lineman LaDarrius Kidd’s team, from his comments.
“I’m a terrible bowler,” he said. “I think I bowled 30 or 40. There were many gutter balls.”