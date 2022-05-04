UL senior pitcher Jacob Schultz remains an effective pitcher at the Division I level by keeping opposing hitters off balance.
Making them uncomfortable if you will.
The truth is Schultz has gotten pretty good during his career of dealing with life’s pitches of all kinds.
Over the years, he’s learned to roll with any curveballs that come his way and at least foul them off long enough to make the adjustment.
Baseball-wise anyway, it started early in his baseball career. Growing up, Schultz tried to pitch. He just couldn’t throw strikes.
“When I pitched when I was younger, I couldn’t find the zone,” said Schultz, whose Cajuns (25-17, 14-7) will open a weekend series against UTA at 6 p.m. Friday at Russo Park. “I wouldn’t make it out of one inning. I couldn’t throw strikes, so I just caught the whole time.”
He noticed something happen, though, while playing catcher. When he threw it to second base “it would run and tail back, which is what I throw now.”
One day at catcher, he tried to block a ball in the dirt and it bounced up and struck him in the throat.
Soon, he began closing.
“I think that was their subtle way of saying, ‘I think you’re better at pitcher,’” Schultz laughed.
That little extra movement Schultz noticed in his throws to second base began making an impact his junior season at Westmoore High in Oklahoma City.
Schultz was ineligible for a few weeks after not faring well in an AP World History class. So he did his fair share of running poles, as well as throwing batting practice.
“They (varsity hitters) hated hitting off of me,” Schultz said. “That’s kind of where I started pitching from.”
After being Westmoore’s ace pitcher as a senior where he both started and closed, the plan was to sign with the Ragin’ Cajuns. A numbers game, though, resulted in his spending a year at Northeast Oklahoma A&M where he made nine starts.
From there, Schultz signed with UL as planned and was 2-3 with two saves and seven starts as a true freshman.
“I had no expectations,” he said. “I was good with whatever.”
Cruising through his college career in a rocking chair was never a requirement for Schultz. That’s a good thing, because the roller coaster ride was about to get worse.
On July 3, 2019, longtime UL coach Tony Robichaux died suddenly. Like so many, Schultz was in shock.
“That was horrible,” Schultz said.
Robichaux was a unique head coach in Schultz’s life. Throughout his career, head coaches were never the one you talked much to as a player.
“In high school when you’re growing up, if you talk to your head coach a bunch, it’s almost like you’re kissing up,” he said. “So I’ve never really talked to a head coach a whole bunch. I always talked to like the assistant coaches or the pitching coaches.”
Robichaux was different, though. He taught things Schultz will never forget.
“The lessons he could teach you – he could teach anybody – the value on that, you can’t put a number,” Schultz said. “I still use the stuff he teaches today.
“Stuff like treat the janitor the same way you’d treat the head coach or picking up trash outside or pushing the chair or putting your cart back at the grocery store … that all shows character.”
Of all the things Robichaux said, there was one thing that Schultz never really understood … not until April 21, 2021, that is.
Before that day came, though, Schultz and the rest of the world had their lives halted in March of 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like was his routine throughout his career, Schultz opted not to play summer ball and instead focused on the weight room.
He was convinced that would increase his velocity.
That and his temper as it turned out.
By the 2021 season, Schultz’s time as a starter seemed over. That season, he was 0-1 with a 3.91 ERA and four saves.
One of those saves came on April 21 against McNeese, throwing harder than anyone had ever seen him throw before.
“That was probably the best I’ve felt,” Schultz said. “It wasn’t just because my arm felt good. Everything felt connected. You can’t put into words of the feeling of you whole body being connected. It’s almost like throwing a medicine ball. You have to have all parts together.”
After finishing the eighth throwing 92-93, “coach Deggs and I haven’t even told him this, he told me Chipper (Menard) was coming in after the first righty” in the ninth inning.
“This like pissed me off beyond belief,” Schultz revealed. “We had a weighted ball in the dugout that we used stay loose if a long inning takes place. I just went in the dugout and started ripping that thing at the wall.
“Then that inning I went out there literally throwing as hard as I can. That’s when I was hitting 95-96. That’s where that came from.”
Robichaux had always instructed his pitchers to “throw with intent.” Walking off the mound after that save against McNeese, Schultz finally understood what his former head coach meant.
“I never knew what that meant,” he admitted. “I never grasped the concept. I don’t know. I’m like, ‘I’m pitching. I don’t know what else you want from me.’
“But pitching 95-96, that’s intentful. That’s trying to beat you. I’m putting it in there instead of trying to place it. That’s when I finally learned ‘intent’.”
The ups and down continued this season as well. The early plan was to be the team’s closer this season with the staff toying with the possibility of last year’s closer Brandon Talley moving into the rotation.
Incredibly, the way it currently stands, Talley is the Friday night starter and Schultz starts game two on Saturday.
Apparently a few rocky relief outings early on led to the staff considering Schultz's return to the starter role.
The big move came on March 26 against South Alabama.
“In no way did I feel like I deserved that start,” Schultz remembered. “Honestly, I didn’t really feel like I pitched that well, but I pitched good enough in their eyes. I was like if they give me another start, that’s fine, but if not, I understand.”
Since that outing, Schultz has taken the ball each Sun Belt weekend, including an eight-inning effort against Georgia Southern and a complete game at Georgia State.
It’s almost like Schultz has finally settled into a role, again not that a rocking chair was ever his goal.
“It kind of brings comfort, but I think comfort in any sport is bad to an extent, because then you get complacent and complacency does not end well ever,” Schultz said.
After all, he remembers thinking he had the closer role “pretty set. Then I blew that.”
For the season, Schultz is 2-3 with a 4.11 ERA, giving up 51 hits, 16 walks and struck out 44 in 50.1 innings.
“He’s very efficient,” Deggs said of Schultz. “That’s what he’s been able to do – keep you off balance and get early contact when he needs. Introduce a second and third pitch to knock them off the fast ball and then come back in with the fast ball. He’s really just pitched and it’s been pretty efficient.”
At this point after his long career, all Schultz wants is for the Cajuns to prosper as a team.
“I think we can win out the rest of the year and whatever happens after that happens,” Schultz said. “I think we’re hot right now.”
And if needed down the stretch, perhaps Deggs now knows which button to press to get the old veteran Schultz to reach 96 miles an hour again.