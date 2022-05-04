For some young athletes, being the son of a well-known coach can bring added pressure.
Not for Vinny Sigona.
Frankly, the Prestonwood Academy standout guard from Plano, Texas, who recently signed a college scholarship with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, has enjoyed the distinction his entire athletic life.
“Yes, he’s very well known in the area,” Sigona said of his father Jim who has been the basketball coach at nearby Collin College for 35 years.
“I looked at it as an advantage. Growing up, I never felt any kind of extra pressure from it. Really, I embraced it knowing that every time I walked into a gym, everybody knew my last name. It was kind of a pride thing for me. I thought it was cool.”
While his father never coached Vinny growing up, he obviously was “always in my ear,” with father life lessons or basketball advice as well.
“It gave me more confidence on the court,” Sigona said. “It boosted my confidence more than anything.
“At the same time, I knew I had to make my own name as a player.”
That didn’t seem to be a problem for young Vinny either. Sigona earned second-team all-state honors in both his junior and senior seasons.
He averaged 19.8 points a game as a junior and 18 as a senior, scoring over 1,500 points in his high school career.
“Vince is an excellent shooter,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “He’s a little smaller at 6-1 but can really shoot. That was something that was brought up in our staff meeting, you can never have enough shooters, right?”
Marlin can’t wait to reap the benefits of coaching a coach’s son, who typically exhibits advanced instincts for the game.
“He’s got a knack for the game,” Marlin said. “His dad is a coach. He’s a tough kid. I think he’s going to be a player. It’s just a matter of when.
“He’s a competitor and another great young man that understands the game, thinks the game.”
In fact, being a coach’s son helped Sigona with several other areas, including recruiting.
For example, he’s known of Marlin for much of his life, and understood how to talk shop with basketball coaches.
“Seeing how recruiting works behind the scenes growing up, I think it helped with my relationships with coaches and communicating with coaches,” Sigona.
It also gave him a good idea of what to look for in a coach.
“I knew coach Marlin growing up,” he added. “I think my relationship with coach Marlin is really good. I know he’s a coach with character and holds his players to a very high standard.
“He’s going to hold me accountable and I know that’s going to make me a better player.”
With that said, recruiting was a little wackier during Sigona’s time because of COVID-19 and the transfer portal.
One summer ball season was canceled due to COVID and the next due to a stress fracture in his leg. Add the new-found fascination with the transfer portal and not as many high school players were being recruited.
Texas A&M-Commerce, UTA and Nicholls were other schools pursuing Sigona.
“I didn’t really worry a whole lot,” Sigona said. “I have big faith in God, so I always had faith that it was going to work out. I knew I had three or four schools, good programs that were interested in me and I knew they were good programs.”
Having a dad as a coach also taught Sigona the true value coaches like Marlin place on character in the recruiting process.
“I’ve already realized how important that is,” Sigona said. “Because of my dad, I’ve always known how important it to show good character on and off the court and be a good example for your teammates.
You always have to represent yourself and the program well 100% of the time.”