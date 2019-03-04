Sunday’s disappointing 90-80 loss to Appalachian State at the Cajundome settled a few things for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns and also created a few more chaotic possibilities.

The biggest thing it did was eliminate the Cajuns from finishing in the top four of the Sun Belt’s final league standings.

The Cajuns (17-12, 8-8 Sun Belt) have a road trip to Little Rock, Arkansas, on Thursday and Arkansas State and Friday left in the regular season.

The top four teams currently — Texas State (12-5), Georgia State (12-5), Georgia Southern (12-5) and UTA (11-6) — all curiously have just one game remaining, while the bottom eight teams all have two left.

With that goal now a lost cause, the next priority for coach Bob Marlin’s team is to finish in the top six and avoid the on-campus, play-in game next Tuesday before the Sun Belt Conference tournament play begins at Lakefront Arena on Thursday, March 14.

That goal remains realistic, but far from a given.

Currently, UL is in a three-way tie for fifth place with Coastal Carolina and ULM. Obviously at least one of those three teams won’t finish in the top six.

The words "at least" are used purposefully because South Alabama is one game back at 7-9 and could theoretically join the party, especially with a win at Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

Before we get to the Jaguars, though, let’s establish the fact that if Coastal, UL and ULM remain in a three-way tie throughout the weekend, Coastal would finish fifth due to a 3-1 record among the three, UL sixth (2-2 mark) and ULM seventh (1-3).

Coastal swept ULM, but split with the Cajuns. A two-team tiebreaker with Coastal would then be determined by which team did the best against the eventual conference champion … or the runner-up, etc.

For the record, Texas State is 3-0 vs. Coastal and UL, Georgia State is 0-1 vs. Coastal and 1-1 vs. UL and Georgia Southern is 1-0 vs. Coastal and 1-1 vs. UL.

In other words, Cajuns fans want Georgia Southern to beat Georgia State on Saturday.

Confused yet?

The easiest way to view it is simply, the Cajuns need to sweep the Arkansas road trip and hope for the best.

“These two games are critical,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said on a radio interview Monday morning. “If you want to get into the tournament and you wan to keep from having to play on Tuesday, you’ve got to win both of these games. There’s no doubt about it.”

Well, sort of ... that’s mostly correct.

The other scenario that could play well for the Cajuns is if UL, Coastal and ULM all split and South Alabama sweeps to force a four-way tie, South Alabama would win that tiebreaker and get the No. 5 spot (with 3-1 record) and the Cajuns would get the No. 6 spot (with 3-2 record).

OK, that’s enough. Going any further will require a calculator or an MIT professor, so I’ll stop.

But one more thought for UL fans to chew on.

If the Cajuns somehow end up seventh or eighth in this scenario, Sunday’s loss to Appalachian State means UL could meet the Mountaineers again next Tuesday.

As a Cajun fan, do you want revenge? Or would it be better to avoid a third meeting after getting beat soundly twice (104-77 in first meeting) by Appalachian State?

See what a mess Sunday's loss caused?