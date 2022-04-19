BATON ROUGE- UL coach Matt Deggs calls them "freebies."
Several of the things that have plagued the UL Ragin’ Cajuns throughout the season were on display in LSU’s 8-4 win Tuesday in the Wally Pontiff Classic at Alex Box Stadium.
With a seesaw battle brewing, a critical error, two hit batsman and two walks propelled the Tigers to a five-run fourth inning to give the LSU the lead for good.
Coming off a road sweep at Arkansas, the Tigers improved to 24-12 with the win, while the Cajuns dropped to 20-16. UL returns to Sun Belt play at Georgia State on Friday. LSU hosts Missouri beginning Thursday.
UL starter Cooper Rawls enjoyed an easy first inning, but then yielded a one-out solo homer to left to Tre’ Morgan.
Connor Kimple then hit the first pitch he saw in the third over the wall in left to tie the game at 1-1 off LSU starter Ty Floyd.
The Cajuns then took a brief 2-1 lead in the fourth when Carson Roccaforte homered to left.
Floyd would end up giving up two runs on four hits, no walks and struck out eight in five innings.
He would also improve to 4-2 on the season after his Tigers exploded for five runs in the fourth.
UL reliever Brandon Talley enjoyed a 1-2-3 third, but found trouble in the fourth. Cady Doughty doubled to lead off the frame and Jordan Thompson hit a one-out, two-run homer to give LSU the lead for good at 3-2.
Brayden Jobert’s ground ball to second was botched and that’s when the wheels came off for the Cajuns. Two walks and two hit batsman the rest of the inning turned it into a decisive five-run frame.
Talley ended up allowing five runs (two earned) on two hits, one walk and one strikeout in 1.2 innings to get the loss.
LSU added two insurance runs in the fifth on a Josh Stevenson sacrifice fly and a Josh Pearson RBI double to left off UL reliever Dylan Theut.
The Cajuns tried to get back into it with two runs in the seventh. Kimple walked to get the rally going ahead of Julian Brock’s second single of the game and a fielding error.
After a force out at the plate, Max Marusak’s two-run single to rightcenter cut UL’s lead to 8-4. Carson Roccaforte’s ground out to end the threat had to be reviewed – the third review of the game – before being confirmed.
That proved to be UL’s last scoring threat of the contest.