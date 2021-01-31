It’s more than just a hint of progress now.

There’s definitely something brewing on the hardwood with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

For the second straight weekend, both the UL men and women’s basketball team swept a Sun Belt Conference weekend series.

As a result, UL basketball fans now have a pair of first-place Sun Belt West teams on their hands as we turn to February.

Naturally, there’s plenty of work left to be done.

As women’s coach Garry Brodhead reminded us all this past Monday in his weekly media zoom teleconference, the ultimate goal is really to win the conference tournament and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Until that time comes, however, all either team can do is keep winning.

Fortunately for UL fans, that’s becoming the norm. The men have now won five in a row to get to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in league play, while the women have won six in a row for the first time since December of 2014 at 7-5 overall and 6-1 in Sun Belt play.

“We’re in the number one spot right now,” said UL junior guard Brandi Williams, who endured a 7-23 season as a freshman two years ago. “We were at the bottom of the bracket before and now we’re at the top, so we’re just trying to play as a number one team.”

As if coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns didn’t have enough to get encouraged about over the last two weeks, Saturday’s dramatic 74-73 victory adds a whole new level of excitement.

All seemed lost for UL when Cedric Russell was whistled for a charge with three seconds left, only for Devin Butts converted a steal on the in-bounds pass and a bucket with 0.4 seconds left for the win.

At first glance, the win was about that unlikely finish and UL’s red-hot shooting from 3-point land.

And yes, it’s great to be able to hit 11 of 17 behind the arc when needed. That’s largely how the game is played in 2021.

The big thing for Marlin’s crew this season, though, is that more than likely UL could have hit 11 3-pointers in these kind of games in the past and still lost.

Stretches were opponents are going four, five, six minutes with very few points scored are happening more frequently. It’s hard to win three games by a total of six points like UL has over these past two weekends without being able to make stops down the stretch.

Without limiting Texas State to no field goals in the final 4:12 Saturday, UL would have shot a season-high 57.1-percent from the field and lost.

That kind of defense wasn't often available over the past two seasons.

Rebounding is another big area of improvement this season. Despite actually getting outrebounded both teams this weekend, however, Russell’s leadership and defense proved enough.

Perhaps even more encouraging is the Cajuns haven’t approach their ceiling. Mylik Wilson hasn’t been at his best during his five-game winning streak.

Complementary pieces like Devin Butts, Jacobi Gordon and Brayan Au are still getting comfortable in their new roles.

And if any help from the injury list down the road is added to the rotation, this team’s potential could even be elevated higher by March.

Likewise, UL’s women aren't close to peaking either. In many ways, the coaching staff is still trying to figure things out after so much inactivity over the last two months.

Not one to beat around the bush, Brodhead hasn’t been shy revealing the constant ‘offense vs. defense’ battle within the coaching staff in dealing with roster choices.

At times, his Cajuns have flourished in the halfcourt, but Brodhead is constantly tempted to pressure fullcourt and test their depth and athleticism.

He’s now got enough size to battle in the paint when necessary with Ty Doucet, Caira Wren and Bre’ Porter, but also enough explosive weapons on the perimeter in Makayia Hallmon and Destiny McAfee to attack.

In the two wins over Texas State, the Cajuns didn’t execute their offense for as many minutes as the Bobcats did, nor did they play defense as consistently as Texas State did.

But nevertheless, UL won both games.

If Williams or Jomyra Mathis are off, there are plenty of other options, like Alexandria Goodly’s trio of 3-pointers that won Friday’s game.

If the starters don’t come with enough energy, Brodhead can bring in a whole new five to had a spark like he did in Saturday’s win with Tamera Johnson and Hallmon.

Even a career performer like Doucet knows the Cajuns haven’t hit their ceiling yet. On Friday, Doucet became the 19th player in the program’s 50 years to reach 1,000 points.

On Saturday, she became the third to block 100 shots – almost all in the last two seasons due to Brodhead’s defensive philosophy.

“To have 100 blocks in our program the way I coach is like having 500,” he said.

But Doucet knows there’s still plenty of improving to do.

“It (milestones) means a lot,” Doucet said. “My hard work is finally paying off.

“But I know I can still play much better than I’m doing right now. I can produce more.”