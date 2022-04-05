For most of the UL players performing for NFL scouts, Monday’s pro day at the Moncla Indoor Facility was a thrilling experience they’ve been waiting years to enjoy.
In many ways, it just looked like a normal day of watching these Ragin’ Cajuns practice to head coach Michael Desormeaux.
A total of 11 current and former Cajun players participated. In addition to top NFL draft hopefuls Max Mitchell and Percy Butler, the list included Ferrod Gardner, Chauncey Manac, Jalen Williams, Tayland Humphrey and Bobby Hill.
Former players Jacques Boudreaux, Ashton Johnson and Leroy Franklin also participated.
“You hear in a lot of places people talking about how they wish guys would have trained as hard as they did for pro day whenever they were play, but that’s the beautiful thing about our players,” Desormeaux said. “They train like that all the time. They train with a purpose. For those guys, it’s been three, four, five years in the making that they’ve been getting ready for this day.”
The pro day was kind of the final physical step of Mitchell’s offseason, which included the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
“It’s been a surreal experience,” Mitchell said. “The whole process, it’s been amazing. It’s kind of leaving me a little bit speechless, because I grew up thinking about it and I didn’t think I’d actually be here doing it.”
Mitchell was hoping to better his 5.32 combine time in the 40 and didn’t, but he did get to 21 times in the bench.
In Desormeaux’s mind, Mitchell will impress NFL coaches with his practice mentality.
“One of the things to me about Max that always stood out to me is he is one of the best practice players I’ve ever been around,” Desormeaux said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a team setting or a one-on-one or if it’s (individual) on bags, he does everything right. He constantly craves feedback. He’s really intelligent, so he knows how to use the feedback and put it into action.”
Even more, Monday’s pro day was a final exam of sorts on how much some of these Cajuns matured during their careers at UL.
Humphrey, who weighed in a 6-0, 328 pounds, is a prime example.
“A lot of people wrote him off and said he couldn’t do it, said he wasn’t worth the risk and he’s proven those people wrong every day,” Desormeaux said. “Tyland was a joy to have on our team.”
Humphrey said he thinks he impressed NFL scouts by showing up at 328 pounds.
“I feel like I did amazing, phenomenal,” said Humphrey, who ran a 5.44 40-yard dash and a 5.1 shuttle. “Since January, I’ve been training. I’ve been repping them every week, every other day. Monday through Friday, going hard.
“It was wonderful. Dreaming of his since I was a kid, growing up and watching Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea and watching everybody’s pro day and now it’s finally my turn. Even though I was a little nervous at the beginning, all of that went out and I put on the best performance I could.”
It's a similar story with Manac, who ran a 4.66 in the 40 and had a 4.50 shuttle.
“Chauncey has grown so much as a human, as a competitor and just as a person,” Desormeaux said. “Chauncey’s first year, Chauncey did not like to practice. You watched him and you’ve seen him develop and evolve. The last two years, my guys (tight ends) lined up across him every single day and you just saw him grow and get better and work and compete.”
Lewis ran a 4.72 in the 40 and a 4.42 shuttle while throwing repeated accurate deep balls.
Lewis said he utilized the same pro day script that Clemson's Trevor Lawrence did because the offenses were similar.
“One thing about evaluating quarterbacks, when you see the ball come out of somebody’s hand in person it’s just something you can’t really evaluate as well on film,” Desormeaux said. “The way he throws the ball, the velocity that he has, he was really accurate and he has been for years.”
Lewis said he’s got a meeting set up with Seattle and looks forward to displaying his knowledge of the game with teams.
Butler, on the other hand, made a huge step toward getting drafted at the NFL Combine with a 4.36 time in the 40. He didn’t run the 40 Monday.
“It starts with the tape,” Desormeaux said of Butler. “You’ve got to be able to play. They’re not interested in guys who can test well, but not play. With Percy, he’s helped himself on tape. His special teams play, he had over 1,000 gradable snaps on special teams in his career here. That’s freaky. That’s unbelievable.
“When he ran that 40 at the combine, it kind of put him on another level a little bit.”