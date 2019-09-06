The final decision had to be made Friday and all signs point toward Liberty coach Hugh Freeze making the trip to Lafayette for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. non-conference football game with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw told The News and Advance in Lynchburg, Virginia, that Freeze intends to make the flight in a private jet Friday. Unlike a week ago when Freeze attended the Flames’ 24-0 opening loss to Syracuse in a hospital bed in the press box, Freeze is expected to be seated in a medical chair to support his back on the flight to Louisiana and during the contest.
Logistically, a hospital bed would not have been possible to maneuver through the Cajun Field press box hallways and coaches box, which were built in 1971.
Here’s Hugh Freeze’s chair in the UL press box, obtained via source pic.twitter.com/v2GdoRKVIm— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 6, 2019
Freeze missed several weeks of Liberty’s August training camp with a herniated disk. He then endured a “potentially life-threatening” surgery to fight a dangerous strand of staph infection at the University of Virginia Medical Center on Aug. 16.
While this is the first meeting between the two schools, it won’t be Freeze’s first visit to Cajun Field. He was the offensive coordinator at Arkansas State in 2010 and the head coach for the Red Wolves in 2011.
He later was the head coach at Ole Miss from 2012-16, before resigning his position on July 20, 2017, with the program being rocked with NCAA probation due to recruiting violations. Invoking the morals clause in his contract, Ole Miss gave Freeze the option of being fired or resigning.
After two seasons out of college coaching, Liberty hired Freeze on Dec. 7, 2018 to be its head coach.