The way friends and family describe new UL football coach Michael Desormeaux, it makes him sound almost too good to be true.
“I call him the last Boy Scout … Captain America,” UL co-offensive coordinator Tim Leger said. “Everything he does is the right thing 100% of the time. Everything is done to the letter of the law.”
His family concurs with Desormeaux's colleague.
“He really is a good person,” said his sister, Lili LeBlanc.
“He always tried to do the right thing,” said his father, Bill Desormeaux. “He never did give trouble.”
Younger brother Matthew Desormeaux confirms the compliments applied to his younger days, too.
“Absolutely,” he said. “When we were young, I wasn’t the best kid, but I don’t ever remember him getting spankings or things taken away or getting put in timeout.
“If he was going to do something, he was going to do it the right way.”
David Comeaux, his high school coach at Catholic High, never had his hands full with Desormeaux.
“Michael?” laughed Comeaux when asked whether he ever had to discipline him in four years as his coach. “No, not Michael, never … not even close.”
Michael Desormeaux isn’t in the running for sainthood, although Matthew said his older brother did win the Sister Katharine Drexel Award in the third grade at St. Edward in New Iberia for the student deemed to have the highest character.
Lili does remember a few slip-ups.
One night when the family was at the ball park, which was a typical evening, Lili saw Michael playing baseball with the older kids.
“He had to be cool, so he dropped an ‘F’ bomb with the older boys,” she said.
He panicked after using the expletive.
“He thought I was going to tell my momma, so he got all upset and ran over there to tell her … and I wasn’t even going to tell her,” Lili laughed.
There was also a trampoline incident when Michael “drop-kicked me one time in the mouth and my retainer stuck in my gums.”
Old brother Beau paints a similar picture.
“Mike never got in trouble,” he said. “He didn’t lie, and he never tried to get away with things. It was kind of nauseating at times actually, but that’s who he was.”
So no, UL athletic director Bryan Maggard wasn’t interviewing Desormeaux recently for team chaplain, but he did see enough qualities to hire the former Catholic High of New Iberia and UL quarterback as the new football coach of the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Relates to all ages
By all accounts, Desormeaux is a college football coach who parents can trust with their children.
“He’s pretty reserved, but he’s also very social,” Matthew said. “He can hold a conversation with anybody.
“He’s got young kids, and I’ve seen how he interacts with their friends. I remember when he was coaching fifth and sixth grade P.E. classes and he related well to them. He relates well to high school kids and college kids. It’s a rare skill he has to be able to relate to people of all ages.”
He also leads by example.
“He’s the type of guy that when he parks, if he’s a little too close to the lines, he backs up to make sure that he’s exactly in the middle,” Leger said. “Everything he does is organized and done with deep thought. Everything is done with a big-picture approach, but focused on the moment.
“It’s who he is — calculated, planned and organized.”
Desormeaux's organization and ability to build relationships led Maggard to hire the 36-year-old Desormeaux as the replacement for Billy Napier despite his lack of collegiate experience outside of UL.
But don’t mistake Desormeaux’s quest to do the right thing with passiveness.
Tough, competitive
During his athletic career, Desormeaux was tough as nails.
His father remembers being an assistant coach at Catholic High for the spring game at Vandebilt Catholic before his son's senior season.
“He got racked by two or three on a play (early in the game),” Bill said. “To me, he wasn’t quite playing the way I thought he should have played, but when we got home, we found out that he played the whole game with a collapsed lung.
“That’s pretty dedicated to the game where you’re going to lay it all on the line.”
Comeaux also can vouch for Desormeaux’s desire to win.
“He is so competitive,” he said. “His teammates all looked up to him. He made everybody around him better.
“That’s because of his leadership skills, but also because he hated to lose. We wanted to win so badly.”
Leader of men
Former UL and current Nicholls offensive coordinator Rob Christophel learned right off the bat that Desormeaux doesn't like to back down.
In Desormeaux's first season as a player at UL in 2005, the Cajuns saw they had an athlete on their hands. They tried him at safety and several other positions to ensure he was on the field.
The season opener that season was at No. 2 Texas, which ended up winning the national championship that year.
In the second half when the score was out of hand, Christophel sent in Desormeaux for his first action in college football.
“I’m not sure he’s forgiven me for that since then … just throwing him in the fire like that,” Christophel laughed. “But yes, no question, he handled it.”
Desormeaux ended up splitting time with original starting quarterback Jerry Babb due to injury, and the Cajuns finished 6-5. They also finished one play away from an outright conference championship and a potential trip to the New Orleans Bowl.
“He was just an unbelievable athlete, a great leader, and he really developed as a passer as time went on,” Christophel said.
The next coach to experience Desormeaux’s skill set was Jorge Munoz, who has served as an offensive analyst at LSU this season and worked closely with Joe Burrow during his Heisman Trophy campaign.
“To this day, the first thing that I think about is a warrior on the football field,” Munoz said. “He was everything that you’d ever want in a quarterback as a your leader. Straight-A student … always did the right stuff. Always said the right things to the players, to the team, to the coaching staff.”
Desormeaux did not have the raw talent of the elite players at his position, but he possessed the intangibles.
“One of the best team leaders that I’ve ever been around,” Munoz said. “Obviously I’ve had a chance to work and coach closely with Joe Burrow … and I think mentally both of those guys are on the same level.
“Same level from a leadership standpoint, same level from a work ethic standpoint and same mentality as far as when the game is on the line, they want the ball in their hands.”
Sports fanatic
Desormeaux's desire to compete started at a young age.
“Sports has been his life,” Matthew said. “I can still remember him bribing me to come outside and play football or basketball or baseball with him when we were kids.”
Beau never doubted his younger brother would make a career out of sports.
“Coach or a player, absolutely,” said Beau, who is 8 years older. “Most kids played with things like GI Joe or Legos or some kind of toy. Not him. Michael never did toys. It was just balls with him. I never saw him with anything else, ever.”
The passion came honestly. His father was a quarterback at New Iberia High, where he graduated in 1973. He signed at LSU as a quarterback before playing running back and tight end there.
“Football has been in the family forever,” Bill said. “When my kids started coming along, my oldest one Beau and Michael just grew up with it. It was just a part of him.”
It ran a little deeper with the middle son.
“He had a special love for the game, so it was really fun for me,” Bill added.
“I can remember when he was 5 or 6 years old, he would sit down with my dad and break down football film,” Lili said. “He just loved it from the time he was small. He has a passion for it and always has.”
Athletic career
Desormeaux’s fascination with football started during his first flag football season as a 6-year-old in a league for 8- and 9-year-olds.
“I had him playing defensive tackle and defensive end,” Bill remembered.
Most of the year, things didn’t exactly go young Michael’s way. Then one day, it happened.
“He pulled one flag that year, the whole season, and he was so excited about that one flag … and it just took off from there,” Bill laughed.
His playing days at UL (2005-08) included three All-Sun Belt selections, including player of the year honors as a senior. He threw for 3,893 yards and 23 touchdowns, and ran for 2,843 yards and 16 scores in his career. He was the eighth quarterback in NCAA history to rush for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.
His playing days ended one season after finishing his UL career when attempts to play professional ball fell through.
Lili videoed games for Michael and Matthew at Catholic High. It was only fitting after her two little brothers were around her the decade before when she was the star pitcher on Catholic High’s softball team.
She still can picture Michael running out of the tunnel in a preseason game in Jacksonville.
“Proud is an understatement,” Lili said. “Other than being a parent and feeling that pride of that being your child, I’d imagined that’s as close as you can get, being the older sister.”
Michael’s connection with football didn’t end when he removed the pads for a final time.
Destined to be a coach
Those around Desormeaux during his playing career didn't know whether he'd try coaching. After all, he had a 3.9 grade-point average at UL, so numerous paths were open for him.
But not long after, he was an assistant coach at Catholic High before becoming the head coach at Ascension Episcopal in 2013.
“He relates to kids so well,” said Matthew, who took over as Ascension’s head coach from his brother. “I remember when we left Catholic High, the kids were most upset that he wasn’t going to be their coach any longer.”
Still very involved in his sons' athletic lives, his father watched closely as Michael built the Blue Gators’ program from a winless squad that he took over to 11 wins three seasons later.
“From the time I saw him at the high school level, with the way the kids would look at him and respond to him,” Bill said, “I’m not surprised the college kids do the same because they know how much he cares for them.
“I’ve seen Michael in a locker room at halftime or after games or after practice. The way he relates to them, you can always tell when you look at the kids’ eyes. They’re totally captivated when he’s talking to them.”
Passion for UL
Leaving Ascension Episcopal for UL in 2016 when coach Mark Hudspeth opened the door to the college coaching world was agonizing for Desormeaux.
“They believed in Michael, and those kids laid it on the line for him,” Bill said. “It was extremely difficult for him.
“But his love for UL is so big. Obviously now it looks like the right decision, but even then, I thought it was the right decision.”
Some loves are had to let go.
“He just loves this place,” Leger said. “Everything about UL is personal to him every day.”
It soon became apparent UL loved him back.
When Hudspeth was fired after the 2017 season, the only assistant allowed to stay on staff was Desormeaux.
Three years later, Napier elevated him into more of a leadership position as co-offensive coordinator with Leger.
Crafty and persuasive
Soon thereafter, Leger received a full dose of the special leadership skills Desormeaux possessed. It is reminiscent of Napier.
“They really do have a lot of the same characteristics,” Leger said. “One of the things coach Napier was so good at was being a relationship-builder, and Mike has that quality as well.”
Part of the duo’s job was managing a group of staff members who helped Napier do his job effectively.
“He has a very unique way of dealing with people in the moment,” Leger said of Desormeaux. “He’s very direct and forward, but by the end of it, the person ends up thanking him for the opportunity.
“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen. He can demand that something be done, but then have that person thank him for the opportunity to help him out.”
That’s why Maggard said Desormeaux has recruited over a third of the scholarship players on UL’s current roster.
“I didn’t know what he was going to do (after football),” Munoz said, “but once he got into the coaching world, I told myself, ‘This guy is going to make it because he’s made of the right stuff.' ”
That’s why Maggard’s search concluded so close to home.
“I’m not surprised at all,” Christophel said. “The respect he had from his teammates and the respect he has from his coaching peers. He’s got the leadership skills and the knowledge of the game.”
That’s why Desormeaux was tabbed to carry on the most successful four-year run in program history.
“There’s not a better young man that I’ve ever met than Michael Desormeaux,” Christophel said.
“He really is like the last Boy Scout,” Leger said. “That’s just who Michael Desormeaux is.”