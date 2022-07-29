More than anyone else around today, South Alabama’s Joel Erdman has seen the Sun Belt Conference through its ups and downs.
The athletic director at the New Orleans-based league’s sole remaining charter member (1976) and connected in one way or the other to USA since 1991, Erdman is the best-qualified person to say that the Sun Belt has never been in better shape.
“We’ve landed in a place where we’re stronger than we’ve ever been,” Erdman, South Alabama’s athletic director since 2009, said at the Sun Belt football media days earlier this week. “We have 14 schools who are very similar in their missions going across a defined footprint.
“More than anything else, we are committed to each other.”
That’s a change from the past when the Sun Belt, which began football in 2001, was perceived as a feeder school for other conferences and a starting spot for start-up programs. Eight former Sun Belt schools are in other conferences plus three non-football members.
But in the latest round of realignment, the feeder became the feaster. The Sun Belt added four schools, three from Conference USA where its members used to aspire to be, while losing none, although Arkansas-Little Rock and Texas-Arlington, the last non-football members, were jettisoned.
Moreover, just this week, the Sun Belt announced an enhanced media deal with ESPN which includes a 50% increase in linear (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC) football exposure and a whopping 6,000 live events through 2030-31. According to The Athletic, the deal keeps the payout to each school at approximately $1 million annually although there are now 14 members instead of 10.
On top of that, the league announced a contract extension for commissioner Keith Gill through 2030.
With the conference having an abundance of first-or-second year coaches, athletic directors and presidents, even all three at some schools, having an experienced commissioner (Gill has been on board since 2019) is a major plus.
“When you’re in transition like we are, you feel very fortunate to have someone like Keith,” said Arkansas State athletic director Jeff Purinton, who started his new job in June.
“The first thing I noticed at our spring meeting was how everybody was on the same page and excited about the future of the league. Keith is a big reason for that.”
Certainly Gill has earned his kudos.
Following two experienced commissioners, Wright Waters (1999-2012) and Karl Benson (2012-19), Gill was a virtual unknown when hired.
But he's made an immediate impression by guiding the league through COVID. And then, when Texas and Oklahoma’s move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference started a new round of realignment last year, he coaxed a solidarity pledge from the members.
That was a major factor in the three Conference USA schools (Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion) plus FBS newcomer James Madison, seeing the Sun Belt as their best option.
The result was a regional balance of seven schools in the Eastern time zone and seven in the Central, enhancing rivalries and cutting down travel time and costs.
That was followed by the four newcomers making their transition to the Sun Belt immediately instead of having to wait like the new SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, American and C-USA schools are having to do.
Gill, who points out that the newbies approached the Sun Belt first with the idea, said it is a major advantage.
“Nobody in the room is leaving and nobody is on the outside looking in,” he said. “That means we can have conversations about the future with everyone invested.
“You can just feel the energy in the room because of the head start we’re getting.”
Part of the conversations are naturally about any future expansion. Gill said other schools have inquired (think SBC-exes Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee as the most likely), and while you never say never, getting beyond 14 might prove unwieldy, as it did for the WAC back in the 1990s.
Times change though, and megaconferences might be the thing of the future.
And as good as things are, the Sun Belt still needs to improve its image.
While going 8-5 against other Group of Five teams last year, the Sun Belt was 0-12 against the Power Five.
Winning those latter games are a necessity if a Sun Belt team wants to be in a New Year’s Six games or even the playoff. App State has a chance to make its case this year with early games against North Carolina and Texas A&M.
Getting beyond being a one-bid basketball league is another issue.
More than that, there’s dealing with transfers moving in both directions — instead of just downward or laterally — and providing NIL benefits with limited resources compared to the big boys.
And everyone knows realignment isn’t over.
But this week, the Sun Belt was taking a virtual victory lap.
“We know who we are,” Erdman said. “And right now, that’s a very good feeling to have.”