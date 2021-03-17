Losses can be learned from, even for a team that had won 15 straight games before that loss.
But many of the lessons learned for UL women’s basketball team in preparation for Friday’s 2 p.m. showdown with Colorado in the opening round of the Women’s NIT Memphis Regional at the My Town Movers Fieldhouse from its last loss may not apply in this one.
Coach Garry Brodhead’s Cajuns (16-6) lost to Troy in the finals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. To say the Buffaloes (10-10) and Troy’s Trojans play a different style would be an understatement.
“Oh yeah, Troy is much more athletic,” Brodhead said. “They’re a completely different kind of team. This team is just real fundamental. They just move the ball and try to get the ball into the high post or the low post. They’re running some screens for that shooter.”
That doesn’t mean, however, some of the issues from the loss to Troy can’t be transferred to this matchup.
The Cajuns were badly outrebounded in that 73-65 loss to Troy. For the season, UL opponents got 19 more rebounds than the Cajuns, while Colorado pulled down 57 more rebounds than the opposition.
“I think he biggest thing is what Troy does, they’re so aggressive that they were ready to rebound on the offensive side quicker than we could even block out,” Brodhead said. “That’s what we’ve been preaching about - blocking out early and defending early … off the pass, not off the catch.
“Get moving really slow on the catch, instead of on the pass. When you play team at this level, you’ve got to be on top of your game.”
Colorado is led by “6-3 hybrid” Mya Hollingshed, who averages 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds a game. She scored 30 points when the Buffaloes knocked off No. 1 Stanford 77-72 in overtime back on Jan. 17.
Next up is 5-11 guard Frida Formann, who averages 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and shoots 39.5% from 3-point land. Hollingshed has 17 3-pointers herself, but no other teammate has more than nine 3s on the season.
“Their offense is a situation where they take their time running through it,” Brodhead said. “It’s kind of a Princeton-style offense.
“So if we can just take some time off with the press, that would help.”
The Cajuns counter with three double-figure scorers as well in Brandi Williams (12.0 pts, 2.5 rebs, 44.8 3-pters), Skyler Goodwin (11.0 pts, 5.7 rebs) and Ty'Reona Doucet (10.7 pts, 8.1 rebs).
Defensively, Colorado takes more of an old-school approach there as well.
“They play some man and they play some zone,” Brodhead said. “They’re semi-athletic to play the man. They don’t really come out to press you. I don’t think they’ll press at all.
“I haven’t seen them press. It’s kind of a soft zone. It’s not a trapping zone. I don’t really expect them to press out of it.”
The winner of this game would play the winner of the Nebraska vs. UT-Martin game at 5 p.m. Saturday, while the losers of those two games would meet at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“Their reaction is they want to get it right,” Brodhead said of his players. “I think they believe that we have an opportunity to win, but we’re going to have to play our basketball.
“To me, it’s at the end now. Just go out and play as hard as you can.”