For the first time since the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball season began on New Year’s Day, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns must respond to being swept after a tough defensive weekend in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Next up is a break in the routine with a 7 p.m. home game against ULM Thursday, followed by a 4 p.m. return trip in Monroe on Saturday.

The Cajuns (13-6, 7-5) enter the weekend tied for second place in the Sun Belt West with UTA (11-9, 7-5) just behind division leader Texas State (13-6, 7-3).

“What we’re telling our players at this point is your goals at the start of the year to win the Sun Belt are still available to you,” UL assistant coach Brock Morris said. “They’re going to take determination, take grit, toughness. We’re going to have to do our job and we can only take it one game at a time. But they’re still available. I think that’s the most important thing for us as we go into this week against rival ULM.”

One of this week’s messages is similar to a week ago when UL director of operations Mike Murphy warned Arkansas State was better than its record showed. His warning proved to be on the money.

ULM is 4-15 overall and 2-10 in league play, but the Warhawks did sweep Arkansas State, which just swept UL, and did lose a few nailbiters like 75-74 to UTA and 74-72 in Jonesboro.

“We’re going to have to score the basketball, we’re going to have to defend the 3 and ultimate, it’s like we told our team this week,” Morris said. “Look, ‘If you want to achieve the goals that you set out to put yourself in a position to do with three weeks left, then we’re going to respect everyone and fear no one.’ We’re going to work on us.

“ULM’s a good team. They’re very capable and we’ve got to play well to win.”

Morris revealed when the Warhawks win, they shoot 45% from 3-point line, while only about 31% in their losses. So obviously their “3-point percentage is going to be critical” in this weekend’s matchups.

ULM is led in scoring by Russell Harrison at 13.5 per game, but he’s only a 30% shooter behind the line. Koreem Ozier (12.9 pts) is making 39.7% of his bombs and Elijah Gonzales (6.5 pts) leads the team at 46.9 off the bench.

“Arkansas State guards were really good at getting the ball into the lane,” Murphy said. “ULM doesn’t have those type of guards, but having said that, they’re potentially as dangerous from the 3-point line as Arkansas State was. I do think they can be just as effective from the 3-point line.

“You might not have to load the lane quite as much as you did against Arkansas State, which might allow you to get out on the shooters a little bit better.”

A year ago, ULM won 83-77 in Monroe and UL won 81-60 in Lafayette. The Cajuns lead the all-time series 54-27.

“If you look back at the games, no matter who was perceived to have the better team, the games have always been tight and always been competitive,” Murphy said.

As for the Cajuns, the biggest issue is dealing with the day-to-day status of guard Brayan Au, who only played in one of four halves last weekend.

If he can’t go, that’s more pressure on senior Cedric Russell and sophomore Mylik Wilson, unless the staff fills in with freshman guards Ty Harper or Michael Thomas.

“I think that’s what we’re going to be diagnosing as we go forward – who gives us the best chance to win in that lead guard spot,” Morris said.