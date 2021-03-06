The bats came alive and pitching was dominant in UL’s doubleheader Saturday against Houston Baptist.
The Cajuns picked up two wins — 5-2 and 4-1 — and displayed a lot of what coach Matt Deggs said he likes to see in his baseball team.
“I thought it was a great day on the bump and out hitters took advantage of some mistakes,” said Deggs. “The starters set the tone for us and the bullpen came in pumping strikes and doing their job. Our hitters did a good job of when they made a mistake, running it out. That made the difference.”
The Cajuns hit four home runs and stole four bases combined in both wins. Deggs said he’d like the Cajuns to get a little more consistent with runners in scoring position, but he liked seeing the ball fly out of the park Saturday.
“I like to lengthen the field and drive mistakes out of the ballpark,” Deggs said. “I like to take extra bases and we did that today. We have to do a better job of getting after fastballs with runners in scoring position. We have to be able to cash in and execute.”
The Cajuns got two quality starts from Hayden Durke and Spencer Arrighetti. Durke pitched 6 2/3 innings and Arrighetti pitched seven innings. Deggs both guys could have probably finished the game and he liked seeing their desire to close out the game.
“They want to fight you for the ball and that’s what you want,” Deggs said. “You want dudes that want to stay out there and compete and fight until the end. We have guys for certain spots for a reason, but as the season goes on, we’ll see some guys get some extended pitch counts.”
Arrighetti said of his three outings so far in 2021, Saturday’s game against Houston Baptist was the most labor-intensive. Arrighetti gave up just three hits and one run, but he said the Huskies fought until the end and a lot that happened Saturday that he will use moving forward this season.
“That was good swinging ball club,” Arrighetti said. “They didn't give me break all day and they were swinging live from the beginning. There were times when my command was off and I wasn't too happy about that. They made me work for what I got and that makes me better.”
Of the Cajuns four home runs of the day, none may have been more surprising than Anthony Catalano’s solo home run in the fifth inning of the first game. Before that game, he hadn’t had an official at-bat yet on the season. Deggs said it was an unlikely set of events that led to the decision to start Catalano in both games Saturday.
“We had a hit and run Wednesday at McNeese and (Catalano) got thrown out at third,” Deggs recalled. “That’s ok. That’ll happen, but I liked what I saw from him on that play.
“He was aggressive and I wanted to get him in the lineup. I like guys like that who aren't afraid to crash and burn and he cashed in today. All he has done this year is help and serve his teammates and chase foul balls. He did what you’re supposed to do and made the most of an opportunity.”
Deggs said he knows Sunday’s game against Houston Baptist will be another hard-fought baseball game. The Cajuns will throw Carter Robinson Sunday and Deggs said he knows whoever the Huskies throw will be a gamer.
“I’ve played them for years and that’s what you get,” Deggs said. “It’s like a trip to the dentist's office when you play that team. They know what they're doing and they pitched us tough. What we did do is capitalize on a few mistakes and we’ll probably have to do that again. They always play you well.”