The UL men’s and women’s basketball teams survived the opening weekend of Sun Belt Conference play with flying colors, but the paths were a bit different.
And it's quite evident the fight has just begun.
UL’s women’s team hasn’t had any positive COVID-19 tests yet this season. Coach Garry Brodhead’s group opened at home for the first time in a decade and went 1-1 with a two-point loss to UTA and a 78-72 win over Texas State.
On Monday, though, the Cajuns' women learned Saturday's schedule game at Little Rock has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Trojans.
The Cajuns’ men team, however, not only were on the road, but had head coach Bob Marlin and six different players test positive during the week.
Marlin didn’t make the trip, the group of Dou Gueye, Greg Williams, Isaiah Richards, Jalen Dalcourt and Kentrell Garnett tested positive Wednesday and missed both games.
Then Joe Charles tested positive at halftime of Saturday’s game at Coastal Carolina and missed the second half.
Somehow, the Cajuns won both road games to get off to an encouraging 2-0 start.
“We got some good individual performances from several players who stepped up when we were shorthanded,” Marlin said. “The next-man-up mentality was really big for us. The guys responded. It was a tough trip losing guys in the middle of the trip and at the end of the trip … but certainly glad to be back home.”
Marlin’s Cajuns return home to face Arkansas State on Thursday and Little Rock on Saturday in the Cajundome, while UL’s women head to Arkansas State on Thursday.
Marlin said he’s not yet clear how many of UL’s six players that tested positive last week will be available for Thursday’s home game. His best guess was all but “maybe one or two but not 100% sure.”
In other roster news, Marlin also confirmed Monday transfer guard Antwann Jones is no longer with the program and reported that 6-10 freshman center Richards will not play this spring.
Marlin wouldn’t indicate if it was for health or academic reasons, but did say it was possible Richards could play this weekend before missing the rest of the spring.
“That’s all I’m going to say about it,” he concluded.
It many ways, however, the Sun Belt’s COVID-19 challenge is just beginning.
On the men’s side, Georgia State’s games against Arkansas State and Little Rock were both canceled, as was the Texas State-South Alabama game.
On the women’s side, it was even worse with two games canceled Thursday and four canceled Saturday. Only the games involving UL and ULM on Saturday were played.
“It’s always kind of scary,” Brodhead said. “It’s going to be tough. You just have to be ready to adjust. We did it last year. A lot of times, it was always the other team. You just have to adjust and do your best to keep it out. It’s just so contagious this year that I think it’s going to be a little tougher this year.
“You just have to be fluid and be ready to make those changes. The important thing is to keep the student-athlete safe. I know that’s what the University of Louisiana does.”
The Sun Belt added to its COVID-19 protocol during the weekend, allowing for a five-day quarantine with isolation beginning with “the confirmation of a positive test or the start of symptoms.”
Resolution includes a fever of 100.4 or below for a minimum of 24 hours, absence of a runny nose and improvement of any moderate to severe cough.
Brodhead said the Sun Belt’s women’s coaches were unified in the Sun Belt’s policy.
Marlin, however, has some issues with the cancelation portion.
“I don’t agree with some of the cancellations and forfeits,” Marlin said. “I’d like to see paper work. I’d like to see documentation to back up what you’re doing.”
In one weekend, the Sun Belt face was impacted.
“It’s not fair,” Marlin said. “You don’t have a level playing field if you’re not going to play everyone. Arkansas State’s got a good team. They don’t play Georgia State. We play Georgia State twice.
“So do you think that’s going to impact the league’s standings? For all three teams it will.”
Marlin brought up a scenario two years ago when UL was forced to play with two walk-on guards.
“We had no chance to win those games," he said. "We lost all four of them, but we played them. That’s kind of the same situations some teams are in now.”