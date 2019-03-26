When Elijah Mitchell hit the UL campus as an aspiring freshman running back in the summer of 2017, the Ragin’ Cajuns fan base certainly didn’t know for sure what they were getting.

Sure, he had set every school record possible during his illustrious career at Erath High.

Local products Vallot, Gardner making mark on UL's offensive line The offensive line figures to be one of the strengths of the UL football team during the 2019 season.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds, it was pretty apparent Mitchell had some running ability.

But while his former high school coach David Comeaux told everyone willing to listen that Mitchell was also a good receiver, even Mitchell himself was a bit surprised at how proficient he’s become catching the ball.

“Yeah, going from Erath to here, yeah,” Mitchell said. “At first, I really didn’t get thrown the ball much in high school really, so I really surprised myself with the whole catching thing.”

UL running backs coach Jabbar Juluke recruited Mitchell out of Erath and he wasn’t real sure either.

“I didn’t,” Juluke answered with a slight shake of the head. “He didn’t practice in the spring last year. I recruited Elijah in high school. I knew he was a guy that could do multiple things.”

Truthfully, fans didn’t get much of a taste of Mitchell’s receiving skills during his freshman season when he only caught three passes for 25 yards and a score.

But as a sophomore, Mitchell turned transformed that skill into perhaps his most explosive asset with 20 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns at 17.5 yards a catch, highlighted by a 64-yarder.

“Honestly, he catches the ball extremely well,” Juluke said. “He’s got very good ball skills and in open space, he’s very dangerous because he’s elusive with the football. He’s a little faster than you think he is because he’s a bigger guy.

“All three (of UL top backs) can catch the ball. But Elijah and Trey (Ragas) are probably a little more natural.”

These days, Mitchell offers up the explanation that his hands were simply a hidden skill.

“I had two position coaches (in two years at UL),” he said. “Every day in practice they would just throw to us and catch our routes. It was in there. I guess we just had to bring it out.”

Furthermore, after suffering an injury that cut his freshman season short, it’s also possible many UL fans didn’t realize how good Mitchell was as a pure rusher either, even after running for 257 yards and four scores on only 42 carries (6.1 a carry) in 2017.

As a sophomore, he left no doubt by rushing for 985 yards and 13 touchdowns on 146 carries, or 6.7 yards a carry.

+2 Ja’Marcus Bradley priming for blockbuster senior season for Cajuns One of the facets of going into the second year of a football coaching regime is the carryover effect.

While some backs love carrying it almost every down, Mitchell has learned to cherish being part of a three-man rushing attack with the Cajuns.

“In high school, I really didn’t like taking all the reps, because it put a toll on my body,” Mitchell said. “But having a three-headed monster here, it’s amazing. We’re all fresh. It doesn’t really matter who gets in, because we can all do something special.”

And if any or all of them reach the next level, not being overused could pay off down the road.

“Yeah, that’s what I like about having a lot of backs that can get in,” Mitchell said. “If we do get to that level, we’ll be good to go.”

Over the past two seasons, a truly special bond between the three has been formed.

“That’s every day in practice, we pump each other up,” Mitchell said. “There are no egos. We just keep it moving. We just congratulate each other when we do something good. It’s awesome.”

Now with two years of college ball under his belt, his work ethic has improved. Watching film is now part of his routine.

“At first, being a freshman, I really didn’t watch any film,” Mitchell explained. “Now as I’m getting closer and closer to my senior year, it’s, ‘Yeah man, this is what I’ve really got to focus on.’ ”