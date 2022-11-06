As the fourth quarter transpired, it became increasingly obvious UL’s defense had very little left in the tank during Saturday’s 23-17 home loss to the Troy Trojans.
Senior defensive end Zi’Yon Hill-Green, however, certainly gave whatever little bit he had.
Hill-Green attempted to slow down Troy on its late comeback with two critical sacks. The first one helped force a punt with 6:42 left to play and the Cajuns clinging to a 17-14 lead.
The second one forced the Trojans to settle for a game-tying, 37-yard field goal with 2:41 left to play.
“I always tell my D-linemen, I’m hard on myself,” Hill-Green said. “Even though I was hurting - I’m not going to lie to ya’ll, hurting a little bit – my calf cramped up a little bit. I told my coach, ‘Don’t take me out’ … So my thing was I’m going to make this big play that we need, even if I’m cramping, even if I’m hurting, because the man on the side of me is counting on me.”
It was an exceptionally emotiona' Senior Day game for Hill-Green. Prior to the season he made a big decision to add ‘Green’ to his last name to honor his stepfather, Christopher.
“The last name change, that’s probably the biggest thing that happened to me in my life so far, including everything, sports everything,” he explained. “It’s like your paying homage to someone that you owe the world to. He gave me the shirt off his back, literally to get me whatever I want.
“So I felt like the most I could do was my last name. When I came out, he also hugged me and cried. Me and my stepdad, we really hug. Great person. I will forever cherish him and love him always. I still owe him the world.”
Depth chart issues
Through much of this disappointing season for the Cajuns, the depth chart are mostly remained intact with a few exceptions.
That began to change in the first quarter of Saturday’s loss.
Prior to the game, the decision was made starting right tackle Carlos Rubio wasn’t able to play.
Then in the first quarter, a pair of defensive linemen went down in Jordan Lawson and Ja’Quane Nelson.
“Coach (Dennis) Thomas always preaches on the D-line, we don’t have starters,” Hill-Green said. “I wouldn’t consider myself a starter. I consider everyone a starter. The same plays that I make, he expects Mason Narcisse to make that play right after me.
“When they went down, I told them, ‘We got them.’ Don’t hang your head. Ja-Quane was trying to go back out there. He was trying to fight the injury and go back out there. I told him to just sit it out.”
Kicking nightmare
The placekicking troubles for UL’s program continued in Saturday’s loss.
Only once since Brett Baer left the program a decade ago has UL missed fewer than five field goals in a season.
Kenny Almendares missed from 42 and 25 yards in the loss to Troy, before making one from 30.
For the season, he’s now 7-of-12 for the year. Add Preston Stafford’s 2-for-4 from early and that’s seven missed field goals.
By comparison, Troy’s kicker Brooks Buce nailed his only attempt from 37 yards to put him 12-of-14 on the season. UL opposing kickers are now 8-for-10 on the season.