Just in case you think you’ve figured out the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team, see Saturday’s game two it road Sun Belt Conference series against Little Rock.

After scoring only one run in losing Friday’s opener against the Trojans, coach Tony Robichaux’s offense was hitting .231 as a team for the season and averaging just 3.5 runs a game, if take away the 16 runs scored over McNeese State.

On Saturday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock, that story line changed drastically when the Cajuns exploded for 20 hits in a 16-10 come-from-behind win over the Trojans.

Throughout the season, Robichaux has been waiting for sophomore Hayden Cantrelle to break out of his slump. The former Teurlings Catholic shortstop had an afternoon to remember, going 4-for-5 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs.

With the season-long troubles of scoring, it must have seemed like Christmas in March for the Cajuns.

The hitting stars were everywhere. Todd Lott was 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Hunter Kasuls was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. Brennan Breaux was 4-for-6 with a double and two RBIs. Orynn Veillon added a 2-for-4 performance with a home run.

Jonathan Windham was only 1-for-5, but he drove in two runs.

Incredibly, a team that got beat 4-1 Friday trailed 9-4 after four innings and suddenly exploded for four runs in the sixth and four more in the eighth.

UL (now 8-11, 1-1) scored at least one run for six straight innings.

Unfortunately for Robichaux, the crazy figures didn’t stop with UL’s big offensive numbers.

The Cajuns’ first three pitchers on the day only ate up the first three innings. Starter Dalton Horton walked three in 1.2 innings, giving up three runs on only one hit.

As a staff, UL pitching walked 13 batters Saturday and somehow won by six runs.

Grant Cox and Brandon Young provided stability once the bats heated up.

Cox got the win, allowing no runs on one hit with four walks and a strikeout in three innings. Young finished things off with three innings as well to get the save, yielding one run on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Game three of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.