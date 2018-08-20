If confidence is the determining factor, this year’s UL-Lafayette’s football team figures to take the first step toward a return to the glory days that sent the Ragin’ Cajuns to new heights early in this decade.
Many who meet new head coach Billy Napier talk about the quiet confidence he exudes, a self-assurance built from his time at some of the country’s best programs — Clemson (twice), Alabama (twice) and most recently at Arizona State — and his two national championship rings.
Napier is hugely confident in the “process” and how he’s set up every facet of the Cajuns' program, both on and off the field. He makes no bones about the fact he’s borrowed heavily from the methods used by former boss Nick Saban at Alabama — a coach and team his squad will face in late September.
He’s just as confident in his assistant coaches, collectively the highest salaried group in UL-Lafayette and Sun Belt Conference history, and an expanded staff of support personnel in virtually every area of the program.
And he’s starting to become more confident in his players, especially the first newcomer group that he and his staff bring to campus this fall. Of the 110 players in practice before the start of fall semester classes, 39 have never gone through a Cajuns' fall training camp.
“We have really a completely different team,” Napier said. “We’ve done a great job as a staff of overhauling the roster, and I’m excited about watching the way these guys work.”
The levels of excitement, enthusiasm and confidence are high. But that pesky reality keeps lifting its ugly head:
UL-Lafayette has had three straight losing seasons after four straight 9-4 campaigns to start the decade;
The Cajuns haven’t beaten a FBS non-conference opponent since their last bowl win, the 16-3 victory over Nevada in the 2014 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl;
In the past three seasons, the squad beat only one FBS team that finished the regular season with a winning record, that coming in a last-second 24-19 upset win over Arkansas State in 2016;
The Cajuns allowed 45 or more points seven times last season and were among the nation’s worst in total defense, scoring defense and third-down defense;
Their most effective quarterback from last year departed after the spring semester, and injuries will sideline or limit several other key figures for much if not the entire 2018 season;
And no one has taken full grasp of the quarterback position, which was the key to that early-decade success.
There’s also a formidable schedule to contend with, one that includes road games at Mississippi State — ironically, where fired former Cajuns coach Mark Hudspeth is associate head coach and tight ends coach — and the aforementioned Alabama. The Cajuns also face all four of the teams picked to go 1-2 in the Sun Belt’s newly minted East and West divisions, three of those coming on the road.
“Our guys know the challenges we’ll face,” Napier said. “It’s critical that we realize the outcome of this team is going to be up to the players. We have to control the controllables and zero in on the intangibles relative to playing winning football. If we get that done, we have a chance to have a good football team.”
“This year’s different,” said junior offensive tackle Robert Hunt, the anchor of a still-young-but-experienced front. “We’re better, and I say that because I know that. We’re stronger, our body fats are down, we’re not the hunky chunky guys that we were. Spring and summer was a grind, it was nonstop, but it’s made us better. We’re going to come prepared.”
The major question is whether UL-Lafayette will be more prepared defensively after last year’s huge struggles. Only three full-time starters return — one of them, end Joe Dillon, is out for the year with a degenerative bone disease — and the depth chart of new coordinator and former SLU head coach Ron Roberts is filled with new names and faces.
“We added an immediate group,” Roberts said. “I thought we were real thin going into the spring. When we went out there, it was a massive difference between the ones and the twos. We’ve added guys across the board that can give us some immediate depth. That’s how you push the depth chart, from the bottom up.”
Linebacker Jacques Boudreaux and safety Corey Turner combined for 17 starts and 125 tackles last year and are the most experienced hands on what will be a new-look defense, one that will have five defensive backs as its base in a 3-3-5 alignment but will have the capability to flex into other alignments.
“Those two are solid and give us great leadership,” said Napier, who is looking to Ole Miss transfer Garrald McDowell at defensive end and juco product Lorenzo McCaskill at linebacker to become instant playmakers. The defense will also be bolstered by former receiver Michael Jacquet moving to cornerback, a position where Roberts feels he can be an NFL prospect.
There are not as many questions offensively, except for the one big one. Scotlandville product Levi Lewis had his redshirt lifted midway through last season, showed some inconsistency but picked up experience, and would have entered the fall as the unquestioned starting quarterback had it not been for the strong spring put up by senior and former juco standout Andre Nunez.
The two combined for four starts last year and spent the spring trying to shed perceptions that Nunez is the “throwing” quarterback and Lewis the “running” QB. Nunez hit 62 percent of his passes (61 for 99, with two interceptions) for 783 yards and four scores in four appearances last year, while Lewis threw for 377 yards and two TD and rushed for 175 more yards.
Whoever takes the snaps will have a wealth of talent at the “skill” positions, including what may be the best wide-out threesome in the Sun Belt in returning starters Ja’Marcus Bradley (39 catches, 475 yards, two touchdowns), Keenan Barnes (37 for 539, two TDs) and Ryheem Malone (44 for 676, four TDs).
The Cajuns also return second-team all-league running back Trey Ragas, who rushed for 813 yards, a 5.7 average and nine scores as a redshirt freshman, and Elijah Mitchell is expected back at full speed after a foot injury halted a season in which he rushed for 257 yards and four scores in four games.
“We have a lot of guys that can be effective with the ball in their hands,” Napier said. “Quarterback is unique because one guy gets to play, but both can play winning football. The good thing for our team is, we still have competition for every position on the team.”
The Cajuns were dealt a blow when returning kicker Stevie Artigue had offseason ACL surgery, leaving those chores on the foot of squadman Calvin Linden and Oklahoma transfer Kyle Pfau, while freshman Rhys Byrn continues a tradition of Australian products handling punting chores.