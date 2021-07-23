The issue of college athletes now being able to reap financial benefits from their name, image and likeness may be a relatively new issue.

And the initial reaction from some is it will benefit the power five programs across the country more than the athletes at mid-major schools.

Two things were readily apparently at Thursday’s Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans, however.

The league’s coaches and players had thought quite a bit about the subject and they were all whole-heartedly in favor of it.

“The paradigm has shifted,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “It’s a new ball game.

“We’ve done a lot to prepare for it. You’ve got to be ready to adjust, because things are going to change quickly. It’s a part of your organization. Where you’re going to have to have a plan and you’re going to have to have a strategy.”

+2 Foote: Five things to consider heading into Sun Belt football media day When the Sun Belt Conference football programs meet for the 2021 media days Thursday in New Orleans, there figures to be plenty of smiles to g…

Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill said he’s not concerned the power five schools will become even more dominant, but urged athletes to get as educated on their options as possible.

“It doesn’t scare me,” Gill said. “I think it’s a good opportunity for students. I just want to make sure they use it right and their educated in a way where they’re not signing away rights that they shouldn’t for money that isn’t equivalent to what they’re signing away.

“That education piece is really important.”

Even more, Gill hopes NIL guidelines will become national.

“I do wish there was a national standard,” he said. “I hope we keep working for that. I think all of these different state laws is confusing and cumbersome.”

For some Sun Belt coaches, it’s a matter of fairness.

“Again, we’re going through a different phase,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. “When I was in college, we weren’t mandated to be there in the summer time. So we went out and got jobs to pay our rent and go out when we wanted to.

“Now, we’re mandating our kids to be there in the summer time, so anytime you can make money on your name, image or likeness, we’re all for that.”

Three takeaways from Sun Belt Conference media day 1. One could argue no conference in America felt how dangerous the pandemic can be with the cancelation of the Sun Belt Conference championshi…

While Gill suggested prospects headed for UL will still go to UL and students bound for Alabama will still go to Tuscaloosa regardless of NIL talk, South Alabama coach Kane Wommack thinks NIL could change some things in recruiting.

“I do think there’s something to be said for the city you’re in as well,” Wommack said.

For example, if a local high school product is considering staying home, but is also tempted by out-of-state offers, a local business familiar with him might sway that prospect.

“What is the media market that your young men are exposed to?” Wommack said. “I think that’s a very natural resource that’s an advantage to us in a city like Mobile with 500,000 people.”

Clark suggested a football-crazy town like Boone, North Carolina would relish the opportunity to help its football heroes.

Napier feels the same about the Acadiana area.

“We’ve had some success,” Napier said. “We had some players that have created some revenue and made a little money for themselves. I think we’re in a position here locally in Acadiana where people care about athletics, they care about football, they want to have relationships with the players. We’ve got a good little local economy, so I think there’s some low-hanging fruit that maybe our players can take advantage of.”

Texas State coach Jake Spavital said the key is for programs to encourage NIL participation to eliminate secrets and misinformation.

“The main thing is they’ve got to communicate,” Spavital said. “The rules are constantly changing. We’ve got to talk about the ins and outs of it and educate them on every detail possible and try to help them through this process.

“The main thing is you’ve got to encourage these kids. It’s a good thing, not a bad thing, so they can have that line of communication.”

+2 Sun Belt media day huge celebration of 2020 success mixed with COVID warnings Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans on Thursday was a fitting mixture of reaching for the stars with g…

After prior stops as an assistant coach at places like Texas A&M and West Virginia, Spavital can only shake his head over the possibilities.

“In the past, I’ve been very fortunate to coach two players that with name, image, likeness could have made a lot of money off of it with Johnny Manziel and Will Grier,” he said.

“Will Grier, both of his brothers are these social media icons that have well over 10 million followers on all social media outlets. That’s how they make a living, that’s how they make a lot of money.”

New ULM coach Terry Bowden explored a different angle on the issue. For years, college coaches have warned players about the potential dangers of social media. Perhaps the NIL opportunities convinces some to clean up their social media presence?

“This completely changes the whole landscape of college football,” Bowden said. “Is it going to be bad? I don’t know that it’s going to be bad.

“I do tell our players, ‘Men, instead of working on your resume that you write down for after college, let’s think wisely about your social media resume – what we say on there, what songs we put on there?’ Are we trying to influence our buddies that like to hear some sorry stuff, or are we trying to influence people who are trying to hire us one day?”

UL defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill of New Iberia relishes the opportunities presented by NIL.

"The NIL deal, that's big for college athletes," Hill said. "We're going to be able to expand our brand a build a name for ourselves. Even if some people don't go to the next level, they have somewhere to start. They have a fan base to get their life started after football.

"Growing up, I always thought college football players should get paid. They have a lot of fans to come out to watch them."

Hill also disputes the cynic's notion that such negotiations will be harmful to team chemistry and discipline.

"Yeah, I have a few (deals) in the making and I also have a few written down, still talking with certain people ... to be determined," he explained. "It's separate from football. I feel like that's business outside of football. I handle that outside of the complex, away from football. I don't feel like that will be a big problem. If you know how to manage it correctly, I don't feel like it should interfere with your football."