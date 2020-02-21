The way Virginia Tech coach John Szefc sees it, former UL coach Tony Robichaux was right again.
“We didn’t get an out on the bunt,” Szefc said. “As Robe would say, ‘You don’t get an out on the bunt, you’re going to probably lose.’ He was right again.”
Indeed, the Hokies followed a throwing error by misplaying a sacrifice bunt to set up two unearned runs for the Ragin’ Cajuns in a 2-0 UL win over Virginia Tech on Friday at Russo Park.
“This group, I’ve been watching then the last couple of games,” UL coach Matt Deggs said, “and yes, we got dumped on our butts last weekend, but we’ve responded by playing a gritty brand of baseball. It’s not sexy. It’s super gritty. They’re just grinding at-bats, trying to win every pitch and getting guys on, no matter how that looks.”
As it turned out, that one rocky inning for the visiting Hokies is all the Cajuns needed to support the stellar start by junior right-hander Conor Angel.
In his first outing last Friday, Angel was really good. In his second outing, the lanky right-hander was even better with 7.1 shutout innings.
“It felt good,” Angel said. “My bullpen was a lot better. That was really the focus for me having a good bullpen. Getting into the game and getting some weak early contact to my great defense out there and they made the plays.
Angel thought his background of pitching in Canada may have helped on this chilly evening.
“I was thinking about that (cold weather),” Angel laughed. “It got to me a little bit since I’ve been here. I’ve been in Florida for two years, but my experience pitching in Montreal definitely helped tonight for sure.”
In his first outing, Angel gave up one run on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings in getting a hard-luck loss.
This time, the Canadian allowed no runs on just three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings.
“The sinker was definitely by go-to all night,” he said. “I think I threw probably 95 percent sinkers – just getting efficient outs. I felt like I didn’t have to strike everyone out. Just attack and let me defense work behind me.”
He certainly impressed Szefc.
“He was good,” Szefc said of Angel. “He was better that what we had seen on the video for sure. He threw a lot more strikes. He got them through seven. That’s what you want your starter to do in any game, but certainly on a Friday night when he’s kind of representing your whole program.
“That would be a typical Robichaux pitching performance right there. Tip your cap to B.J. Ryan for getting that guy ready and working what he did. I think Tony would have been pretty (happy) with that obviously. Anytime you throw a shutout, your pitching coach is going to feel pretty good about that.”
On a chilly night, neither offense was very productive. The Cajuns’ two runs were unearned due to back-to-back throwing errors by the Hokies in the fifth inning.
Jonathan Windham led off that decisive frame with a single, before successive throwing errors to first chased one run home and put runners at second and third with no outs.
It appeared Virginia Tech sophomore left-hander Chris Gerard may avoid further damage, but pinch-hitter Gavin Bourgeois delivered a clutch, two-out single to left to chase home the second run.
That certainly didn’t keep Gerard from a fantastic outing himself, allowing no earned runs on three hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts in seven innings.
In many ways, Friday’s win was a carbon copy of how Deggs envisions many wins this season for the Cajuns … with a few more RBIs mixed in obviously.
With that said, he’d like more smooth outing from set-up man Jacob Schultz, who walked the first two batters he faced to load the bases with one out before getting a strikeout and fly out to keep the Hokies scoreless.
After walking the leadoff batter in the ninth, Connor Cooke came on to nail down his second save of the season.
“It was a tough night to hit, but you’ve got to be able to match that with pitching yourself and we were able to do that,” Deggs said. “It was just a good, old-fashioned Friday night fistfight.”
Just like Robichaux enjoyed on many a Friday night with Szefc and Deggs by his side.