In what promises to be a transition season, the UL Ragin' Cajuns got three players recognize on the 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team announced Thursday after a vote of the league's 10 head coaches.
The battery of pitcher Kandra Lamb and catcher Sophie Piskos and outfielder Raina O'Neal received the honors.
Texas State’s Sara Vanderford was honored as the Player of the Year, while Troy’s Leanna Johnson was the Pitcher of the Year.
Lamb emerged last season, going 17-5 in the circle with a 2.02 ERA. In her true freshman season, Piskos hit .333 in only 57 at-bats and 28 games. O'Neal only played six games last season before suffering a season-ending wrist injury.
The Cajuns are scheduled to open the regular season on Friday, Feb. 11 at home against UAB.
2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Softball
Olivia Lackie, South Alabama, P
Leanna Johnson, Troy, P
Kandra Lamb, Louisiana, P
Jessica Mullins, Texas State, P
Kamdyn Kvistad, South Alabama, C
Sophie Piskos, Louisiana, C
Faith Shirley, Georgia Southern, 1B
Kelly Horne, Troy, 2B
Daisy Hess, Georgia State, SS
Sara Vanderford, Texas State, 3B
Iyanla De Jesus, Coastal Carolina, DP
Raina O’Neal, Louisiana, OF
Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama, OF
Emily Brown, Georgia State, OF
Jade Sinness, Troy, OF
Preseason Player of the Year
Sara Vanderford, Texas State
Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Leanna Johnson, Troy